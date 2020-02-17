Home Business

Central bank 'closely monitoring' fallout of telecom AGR crisis on lenders: RBI

Of the estimated dues that include interest and penalty for late payments, Airtel and Vodafone Idea owe about 60 per cent.

Published: 17th February 2020 06:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2020 06:16 PM   |  A+A-

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With massive Rs 1.47 lakh crore of AGR dues pushing telecom firms to the brink, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday said the central bank is "very closely monitoring" the fallout of the crisis on lenders by way of a default, if any, by telecom players.

Das said so far no red flags have been raised but the central bank continues to monitor the situation closely.

The Supreme Court last week rejected a plea by mobile carriers such as Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea Ltd for extension in the payment schedule and asked them to deposit an estimated Rs 1.47 lakh crore in past dues for spectrum and licences by March 17.

Some telecom firms are already struggling with mounting losses and debt and the additional liability has raised concerns of them defaulting on existing loans. Das said he cannot comment on the Supreme Court ruling.

ALSO READ | Do you want us to wind up SC?, asks Top court fumes at govt, telcos over non-payment of AGR dues 

"With regard to the impact on the banking sector, we are very closely monitoring it. It all depends on how the companies concerned are able to make the payments and when they are able to make the payments. We are monitoring it," he said.

Of the estimated dues that include interest and penalty for late payments, Airtel and Vodafone Idea owe about 60 per cent.

While Airtel on Monday paid Rs 10,000 crore out of the Rs 35,586 crore dues that Department of Telecommunications (DoT) thinks the company owes to the government, Vodafone Idea's plea for being allowed to pay Rs 2,500 crore immediately and another Rs 1,000 crore by Friday to clear a part of the DoT estimated dues of Rs 53,000 crore was rejected by the apex court on Monday.

EXPLAINER: What is AGR and why is it bogging down Vodafone and Airtel?

Airtel has said it will clear the remaining dues before the next date of hearing on March 17 but Vodafone Idea has so far not provided a clear deadline for making payments.

Das said no red flags on default by any telecom company has so far been raised with the central bank. "We are monitoring the situation. We are monitoring it very closely." The telecom sector, he said, has been one of the pillars of the economic growth of India in the last two decades.

It created demand as well as jobs just like other pillars of massive infrastructure push given by the construction of the Golden Quadrilateral highway project and information technology or IT sector.

ALSO READ: Tata Group, Voda Idea make part payment towards AGR dues, say DoT sources

"In the telecom sector, there was a huge expansion. India was able to capitalize on that," he said. The telecom boom not just lowered the cost of making phone calls and internet usage charges but also created massive employment.

In recent times, few companies in the telecom sector have folded up under mounting debt pile and intense competition, leading to job losses.

Even in the current crisis, there are apprehensions being expressed about the continuation of at least one company.

ALSO READ:  Airtel pays Rs 10,000 crore to DoT as part of its AGR due

Vodafone Idea Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla had in December stated that the company may have to shut if there is no relief on the statutory dues.

"If we are not getting anything, then I think it is the end of the story for Vodafone Idea," he had said. "It does not make sense to put good money after bad, We will shut shop."

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AGR dues Reserve Bank of India RBI Shaktikanta Das
India Matters
Women Army Officers in jubilant mood after the landmark judgement to grant permanent Commission to women in the Army. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Grant permanent commission to women officers in Army: SC to Centre
Athlete Bhavna Jaat who made a national record and qualified for Tokyo Olympic 2020 poses with her Gold Medal during the 7th National Race/Walk Championships 2020 in Ranchi Jharkhand Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan girl sets new record in race walking, qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UP Governor Anandiben Patel CM Yogi Adityanath and other leaders flags off Mahakaal Express during unveiling of various projects in Varanasi Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashi Mahakal Express leaves Varanasi with seat reserved for Lord Shiva
Image of a Bangalore Metro train for representational purpose (File Photo)
Namma metro: Two lines to take off this year in Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Senior journalist and author Tavleen Singh. (Photo| Twitter/ @tavleen_singh)
In Conversation | Modi is the most isolated Prime Minister that I have seen: Tavleen Singh
Blind by birth, Manoj was getting ready to swim across Periyar river from Advaita Ashram to Aluva Manappuram. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
WATCH: Blind 11-year-old Kochi student swims across Periyar river
Gallery
Virat Kohli has become the first person from India to reach the 50 million followers mark on social media platform Instagram. Check out the top 11 celebrities with the most Instagram followers from India.
Virat Kohli to Deepika Padukone: Check out the most followed celebrities on Instagram in India
With the Indian voters strongly behind him, Sachin Tendulkar easily won the sports moment award while Barcelona superstar shared the award for the best sportsman of the year with F1 great Lewis Hamilton. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Laureus Sports Awards 2020 declared; Sachin Tendulkar, Lionel Messi win. Meet all winners here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp