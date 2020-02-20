Home Business

Crisil, India Rating, Brickwork downgrade Vodafone Idea

Shares of Vodafone Idea (VIL), however, traded 4 per cent higher at Rs 4.36 a share during the afternoon trade.

Vodafone

Vodafone Idea. (File photo | Reuters)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Telecom major Vodafone Idea's survival is in serious doubt as the company's ratings have been downgraded by three rating agencies in the span of just two days.

After India Ratings, Brickwork Ratings, Crisil on Thursday downgraded Vodafone Idea's rating on non-convertible debentures of Rs 3,500 crore.

ALSO READ: Vodafone Idea pays Rs 1,000 crore to telecom department towards AGR dues

Shares of Vodafone Idea (VIL), however, traded 4 per cent higher at Rs 4.36 a share during the afternoon trade. The company had earlier said that "no price sensitive information is pending to be intimated".

With the government mulling the possibility of invoking bank guarantees of the telcos to recover the statutory dues, Vodafone Idea chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla on Tuesday met Telecom Secretary Anshu Prakash on the AGR payment issue after paying Rs 2,500 crore on Monday.

ALSO READ: Despite AGR win, Government has little to gain if Vodafone Idea folds

The company had urged the court that the bank guarantee deposited with the government by Vodafone Idea should not be encashed. Birla has maintained that without relief on the AGR payout, it may not be possible to continue as a going concern.

Vodafone Idea has dues worth Rs 53,000 crore, which includes up to Rs 24,729 crore of spectrum dues and another Rs 28,309 crore in licence fee.

