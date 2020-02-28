Home Business

Coronavirus could dent recovery of Indian economy: Report

Its Economy Observer report released on Thursday said that there are signs of green shoots of recovery in the Indian economy, especially in the optimism levels of India Inc.

Published: 28th February 2020 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2020 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus India

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Coronavirus outbreak could dent the recovery of the Indian economy as it is likely to disrupt supply chain and add inflationary pressures on companies, according to a report by Dun and Bradstreet.

Dun & Bradstreet said weak demand conditions along with high inflationary pressures and geopolitical issues are likely to keep Index of Industrial Production (IIP) subdued. The research firm expects IIP to remain in a range of 0.1-0.5 per cent during January 2020.

Its Economy Observer report released on Thursday said that there are signs of green shoots of recovery in the Indian economy, especially in the optimism levels of India Inc. However, there are some serious concerns which could delay the start of recovery process like the outbreak of Coronavirus.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus outbreak: 842 Indians and 248 foreigners evacuated from China and Japan

It warned that manufacturing companies could face production disruptions if the length of the outbreak gets prolonged and their supply chain is not restored to normalcy.

“The outbreak of Coronavirus, through the direct and indirect linkages of trade and commerce and global supply chain, could impact Indian companies,” said Arun Singh, chief economist, Dun & Bradstreet India, adding this will add to inflationary pressures in the short term, through the channels of uncertainty and disruption in the supply chain.

The outbreak has brought a large part of the world’s second-largest economy China to a standstill and its impact has been felt across industries. The warning got support from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman who added that if the situation will not improve, there may be a shortage of raw materials. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus outbreak Coronavirus Indian economy Coronavirus deaths
India Matters
New Indian Express Group records fastest growth online with 56% rise in 2 months
Charred remains of vehicles set ablaze by rioters during communal violence over the amended citizenship law at Shivpuri area of north east Delhi. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Residents say humanity first at a time of communal frenzy in Delhi
Meaidaibahun Majaw
9-year-old Indian girl, creator of an anti-bullying app, invited to Silicon Valley
Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
I'm Dhoni's fan, would love to see him play in T20 World Cup: Kapil Dev

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Riots: Families of deceased recall horror of losing loved ones
Dasrath and wife Parvati recall the night of horror in Mustafabad (Photo | EPS)
Delhi riots: Muslim neighbours brave mob wrath to save Hindus in minority-dominated area
Gallery
EDINSON CAVANI: The Uruguayan has fallen out of favour at PSG. (Photo | AFP)
Summer transfer window: David Silva to Edinson Cavani, these 'big' players will lead the free-agent list
Analysts have warned that the pathogen's economic impact could reach level of 2008 financial crisis. (Photo | AFP)
Infographics: Impact of coronavirus on Hajj, international travel & global economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp