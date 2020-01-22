Home Business

Retail auto sales fell steeply in December

The sharp drop came even as the industry was offering best offers to uplift sentiment and combat slowdown.

Published: 22nd January 2020 11:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 11:38 AM   |  A+A-

Cars

For representational purposes

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Despite showing signs of recovery during the festive season in October and November, retail auto sales fell the most in December last year as weak consumer sentiments continue to hamper the demand.

According to data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations’ (FADA), total auto retail sales fell 15 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to 1,606,002 units against 1,880,995 units sold in December 2018.

“With the December de-growth being the highest in this fiscal, FADA shares its concern on falling auto sales and shifts its stance to very cautious for the near and mid-term as we inch towards BS-VI transition,” FADA said on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: New launches to pep up automotive sector, says SIAM DG Rajesh Menon

According to FADA, commercial vehicle sales reported the highest drop at 67,793 units (-21 per cent YoY), followed by two-wheeler sales at 1,264,169 units (-16 per cent YoY) and passenger vehicles at 215,716 units (-9 per cent YoY). The sharp drop came even as the industry was offering best offers to uplift sentiment and combat slowdown.

Retail sales and wholesale dispatches of automobiles have been registering negative growth for over a year as slowdown in Asia’s third largest economy has deepened. Fall in rural economy and substantial rise in prices of automobiles has adverse impact on sales.

ALSO READ: Auto loan offtake sees little growth amid a slowing economy

“Consumer sentiment continues to be very weak as customers did not conclude on the purchase even after taking the efforts of inquiring and despite the best offers being available,” said Ashish Harsharaj Kale, president, FADA.

The decline, according to Kale, has denied the dealer community an opportunity to reduce its BS-IV inventory making the transition to BS-VI trickier. He added that FADA will work towards seeking relief from the Supreme Court as it is extremely difficult for members to continue the current business and also ensure a nil BS-IV inventory on March 31.

“FADA looks forward to demand spurring initiatives in the Union Budget and specific initiatives for the auto industry based on our feedback for faster revival of the much needed sustainable growth,” the association said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Retail auto sales December retail auto sales
India Matters
Indian policemen stand guard outside police control room after a wreath laying ceremony for their colleague in Srinagar, India, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan takes to hate speech like fish takes to water: India at UN
The current Chinese outbreak is believed to have originated from the Huanan seafood market, where sea animals and snakes were reportedly sold alive. (File Photo | AFP)
Snakes may be the original source of new coronavirus outbreak in China
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Actor Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton's pre fall 2020 campaign.
Deepika Padukone 1st Bollywood actor to star in a Louis Vuitton campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: With no stretcher in sight, Karnataka man forced to carry daughter on shoulder to hospital
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp