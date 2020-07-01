STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

California sues Cisco over discrimination against Dalit employee

It is said that the victim has been working as a principal engineer at Cisco’s San Jose headquarters since October 2015.

Published: 01st July 2020 01:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2020 02:49 PM   |  A+A-

A Cisco Systems sign

US-based networking giant Cisco. (File |Reuters)

By Online Desk

The US' California state has filed a lawsuit against Cisco System Inc for alleged discrimination against a Dalit Indian-American employee. The lawsuit was filed by California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing in a federal court in San Jose, for alleged caste-based discrimination. 

According to media reports, California authorities have accused Cisco of "discriminating against an Indian-American employee and allowing him to be harassed by two managers because he was from a lower caste."

It is said that the victim has been working as a principal engineer at Cisco’s San Jose headquarters since October 2015.

According to the lawsuit, former Cisco engineering managers Sundar Iyer and Ramana Kompella “harassed, discriminated, and retaliated against an engineer.”

The complainant was “expected to accept a caste hierarchy within the workplace where he held the lowest status within a team of higher-caste colleagues, receiving less pay, fewer opportunities, and other inferior terms and conditions of employment because of his religion, ancestry, national origin/ethnicity, and race/colour.”

The lawsuit stated that this is not a new phenomenon and a 2018 survey of South Asians in the US found that 67% of Dalits reported being treated unfairly at their American workplaces.

Cisco's reponse regarding the lawsuit filed against the company is awaited.

Last month, tech major Infosys faced a fresh racial discrimination lawsuit by a former diversity head of the company in the US. Davina Linguist, the former employee of the company alleged that the company had retaliated against her for testifying in 2016 against the company in the earlier class action suit.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Cisco System US California Dalit
India Matters
A worker of Secunderabad Cantonment Board spraying disinfectant on a tree at Mahindra Hills in Hyderabad. (File photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Many Covid patients dying in transit as private hospitals deny admission in Telangana
For representational purposes (Photo | Vincent Pulickal/EPS)
45.8 million women missing in India: UN report
Priority to high-risk patients, Covid warriors when vaccine is ready: PM
For representational purposes (File Phone| AFP)
Local apps go viral as Chinese ones take a hit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp