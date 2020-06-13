Former Infosys employee files racial discrimination lawsuit against IT major in US

By Online Desk

Amid 'black lives matter' protests raging across the US, tech major Infosys is facing a fresh law suit of racial discrimination filed by a former diversity head of the company on Thursday in US.

Davina Linguist, the former employee of the company alleged that the company had retaliated against her for testifying in 2016 against the company in the earlier class action suit, Economic Times reported.

Reportedly, Linguist was removed from her role for testifying against the company, after which she quit her job in 2017.

The defendant has sought a jury trial in a Texas court and compensatory damages from the company. "Infosys employs approximately 20,000 employees in the United States, roughly 90 per cent of whom are South Asian and Indian, even though only 1-2 per cent of the US population is South Asian," the complaint has alleged.

On April, Infosys' peer Wipro faced similar charges in US. A group of five former employees of Wipro in the United States filed a class action lawsuit accusing the IT company of "employment discrimination" against individuals who are not South Asian and who are not of Indian origin.

Headquartered in Bangalore, Wipro has over 160,000 workers worldwide, including over 14,000 employees in the United States.

The lawsuit filed in a District Court in New Jersey claims that while only about 12 per cent of the United States' IT industry (the industry in which Wipro operates) is South Asian, at least 80 per cent (or more) of Wipro's United States workforce is South Asian (primarily from India).