Top-of-the-line iPhone 11 being made in India now, prices of future models may fall

CHENNAI: Apple has started making iPhone 11 at the Foxconn plant near Chennai, the Indian government has stated. The move holds significance as it is seen as an attempt by Apple to reduce its dependence on China.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced the news on Twitter on Friday.

He wrote, "Significant boost to Make in India! Apple has started manufacturing iPhone 11 in India, bringing a top-of-the-line model for the first time in the country."

However, when The New Indian Express contacted Foxconn officials, they remained tight-lipped on the issue. Foxconn India, head and managing director, Josh Foulger said, "I don't want to comment on this issue now."

Foxconn, which assembles iPhones, has plans to invest USD one billion in its plant at Sriperumbudur near Chennai in phases over the next few years as part of its expansion plans.

Foxconn at its Sriperumbudur plant till recently assembled Apple's iPhone XR model. Even, Apple CEO Tim Cook has time and again spoken about the company's vision to focus on manufacturing in India.



The move is seen as an attempt by the company to make full use of the various schemes rolled out by the Centre to attract global smartphone makers. Recently, the Centre had announced schemes offering five global smartphone makers incentives to establish or expand domestic production.

According to industry experts, as labour in India is cheaper when compared to China, the gradual expansion of its supplier base here will prove beneficial for Apple as it will be able to use the country as an export hub.



According to reports, the production of iPhone 11 will be stepped up in phases and Apple may consider exporting the Made-in-India iPhone 11 to other countries also.

The iPhone 11 being manufactured in Chennai has not only boosted the government's Made in India initiative, but it will also benefit the buyers in the country also. Local manufacturing will help Apple avoid hefty import duty and this may further enable the company to keep the iPhone 11 prices low in the near future.



