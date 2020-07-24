Vistara inducts Airbus A321neo, SpiceJet cleared to operate India-UK flights too

NEW DELHI: Full-service carrier Vistara on Friday announced that it has received its first Airbus A321neo as it looks to expand its international operations. The induction of this aircraft in its fleet makes Vistara the first airline in South Asia to offer lie-flat beds on a narrowbody aircraft and one of the few such airlines across the world.

Meanwhile, budget carrier SpiceJet on Friday said that it is being designated as an Indian scheduled carrier to operate between India and the UK. This comes a day after it was designated to operate India-USA flights under the so-called "air-bubble" arrangement.

Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet said, "After the United States, SpiceJet has now been designated as an Indian scheduled carrier to operate to the United Kingdom. The UK and the US are two of the top international destinations for airlines and we are delighted to have got this designation to operate to these two countries."

Talking about Vistara's new A321neo, the aircraft is part of the 50 in the Airbus A320 Family ordered in 2018. It arrived in Delhi on Friday morning from Airbus' production facility in Hamburg, Germany.

Leslie Thng, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara said, "This new addition to our fleet reinforces our long-term commitment to international expansion plans, despite the challenges of the current times. The new cabin products on our A321neo aircraft truly complement our promise of providing a premium and world-class flying experience to travellers from and to India."

"The A321neo aircraft ensures operational enhancement, cost-effectiveness as well as reduction of carbon footprint for us while enabling extra payload capacity, greater fuel efficiency and higher range. All of these aspects perfectly align with our international growth strategy," added Thng.

The Airbus A321neo aircraft are intended for use on short to medium-haul international routes or destinations within seven hours of flying time, Vistara said. In March 2020, the airline inducted its first widebody aircraft, the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, for long-haul international operations.



Vistara received permission from India to operate international flights last year and since then it has expanded to south-east Asia and Gulf countries. The Tata-Singapore(SIA) JV carrier had plans to add destination such as London and Tokyo earlier this year but the COVID-19 pandemic led restrictions hampered its plans. Earlier this month, airline’s Chief Commercial Officer Vinod Kannan had said that they are looking to add long-haul international destinations by the end of current fiscal.

Vistara's A321neo aircraft are powered by the next-generation CFM LEAP-1A engines that reduces noise footprint by nearly 50 per cent and also emit less carbon. The A321neo aircraft are at least 20 per cent more fuel-efficient per seat than the previous generation aircraft with the new technology engines and new aerodynamics of the wings (sharklets).

The aircraft also boasts of an increased operating range due to an additional Centre Tank installed in the Aft Cargo compartment, which increases fuel capacity by 2300 kgs. The in-built air filtration systems on this aircraft ensure the elimination of viruses and bacteria to refresh the cabin air every 2-3 minutes, Vistara said.

Featuring Vistara’s three-class cabin configuration, the aircraft has a total of 188 seats – 12 in Business Class, 24 in Premium Economy and 152 in Economy. All of them feature 4-way adjustable headrests and movable armrests.

Vistara customers will enjoy seat-back entertainment and in-seat power/USB Charging ports in every seat, the airline said. The aircraft is also equipped with wireless connectivity, which will allow passengers to access the internet through onboard Wi-Fi, 3G mobile data through GSM and GPRS for SMS and MMS services, subject to necessary regulatory approvals.

"In these challenging times, differentiation through efficiency, product and customer mindset is what truly matters, and we are proud to see our A321neo as an essential cornerstone in meeting Vistara’s strategic objectives for the future," says Christian Scherer, Chief Commercial Officer, Airbus. "Providing a competitive edge through India’s best-in-class business cabin as well as significant advantages in terms of operations, efficiency and environment are a truly wise way for a growing airline going forward."

