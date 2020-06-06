STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

US listing and a $100-billion valuation for Reliance Jio likely?

Analysts are looking at a Jio IPO listing sometime next year, which may quickly lead to a jump in its valuation to a $100-billion company and give existing investors more muscle.

Published: 06th June 2020 09:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2020 09:26 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Shahrukh Khan takes a selfie with RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani and his family during the launch of Reliance Jio 4G services in Mumbai.

Actor Shahrukh Khan takes a selfie with RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani and his family during the launch of Reliance Jio 4G services in Mumbai. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani may soon be successful in listing his four-year-old telecom venture Jio in foreign exchanges thanks to the $12.5 billion (Rs 92,202 crore) funding the company has raised in a little over one and a half months from Facebook and other investors. 

Within hours of Abu Dhabi's Mubadala announcing an investment of $1.2 billion in Jio, American private equity giant Silver Lake said they will invest another Rs 4,546 crore in the digital platform for a 0.93% stake. Silver Lake has a combined stake of 2.08% in Jio now.

The boutique of investments that Reliance Jio has received so far will not only reduce the burden of its net debt, but also make it consider a listing on exchanges such as the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) or Nasdaq. 

Analysts are looking at a Jio IPO listing sometime next year, which may quickly lead to a jump in its valuation to a $100-billion company and give existing investors more muscle.

"The second round of investment by US-based Silver Lake is particularly pointing towards its ambitions of a global IPO especially when we look at the kind of success the PE group had with Alibaba in 2014. More importantly, it brings Jio deep technology understanding incumbents and new-age industries like e-commerce and sharing economy," Sanchit Vir Gogia, CEO and Founder of Greyhound Research wrote in a note.

At a time when US-China tensions have shown no signs of slowing down and Chinese firms are looking for alternative markets, Jio is likely to pose an interesting alternative to US investors keen to tap India's rapidly-expanding internet market and the possibilities that a 1.5-billion-strong population offers.

However, the challenges coronavirus has posed to the Indian economy, especially with the steep fall in spending, means Jio might still have to wait before it is ready to woo Wall street investors.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Reliance Jio Mukesh Ambani Mubadala Silver lake Facebook NYSE Nasdaq
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Lockdown woes: IT, BPO sectors see bloodbath with pay cuts, job losses
Police personnel donate blood after Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray appealed donors to come forward due to the shortage of blood for COVID-19 and non-COVID patients in Mumbai Saturday June 6 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra COVID-19 tally crosses 82000-mark, set to overtake China
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Kohli to Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Here is your 360-degree guide to stay engaged online

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 4,00,000
The moon is seen in the sky over the Golden Gate Bridge during an eclipse in San Francisco, USA. AP
George Floyd: San Francisco protesters march across Golden Gate Bridge
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp