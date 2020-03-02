Home Business

Global markets may stay volatile in near term but it’s the time to hoard good stocks

Last week, global markets saw their worst since the depths of the 2008 financial crisis on fears of coronavirus becoming a pandemic and trigger a global recession. 

Published: 02nd March 2020 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2020 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

markets, global markets

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  If reports are anything to go by, world share markets are likely to remain volatile at least until the coronavirus scare subsides. Though global indices saw a bloodbath last week, stock market watchers say the crisis presents an opportunity for investors to buy good stocks, even if their prices are hitting the skids.  “These are the kind of opportunities when people should buy. Unfortunately, investors buy after markets go up. But the problem is if you buy now, it’s quite possible in, say two days, it’ll (markets) be minus 5 per cent as no one knows where the bottom is. But that’s how you gain in markets. If you are a value investor with a long-term view, now is the time to load good companies. One may want to avoid those firms with super high exposure to China at this point, but rest of the stocks, people should buy and keep buying regularly. Importantly, investors should go long,” says Prasanna Tantri, Assistant Professor, ISB. 

Last week, global markets saw their worst since the depths of the 2008 financial crisis on fears of coronavirus becoming a pandemic and trigger a global recession. Several markets including Japan’s Nikkei, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng, Korea’s Kospi and Shanghai composite indices saw their worst week since 2008. Indian benchmark indices too saw a bloodbath with Sensex alone shedding as much as 1,450 points on Friday. If investors globally are estimated to have lost over $5 trillion in value, Indian investors’ wealth shaved off as much as Rs 5 lakh crore in just one trading session. During such times, investors are conditioned to positively respond with dip buying, but going by the rapid crash in benchmark indices across the world, it appears that fewer call options are landing with the brokerages. 

ALSO READ | Coronavirus outbreak: How it has impacted the world and what you must do

“It’s probably the right time to be an investor in the markets despite the gloom and doom about coronavirus and economic slowdown. We have withstood many such virus worries including SARS and Ebola in the past,” said Amit Gadre, SEBI-registered investment adviser. He added that normally, now is the time to sit back, observe and instead of scurrying, one should continue to add, be it their systematic investment plans or investments through mutual funds. “Start nibbling the stocks you’ve identified to buy. Slowly and steadily build your portfolio. There are and will be dry spells of negative returns. You won’t see good years in long-term investing without going through bad years,” reasoned Gadre.  

With new infections reported around the world now, US investment bank BofA cut its world growth forecast to the lowest level since the peak of the financial crisis, and ratings agency Moody’s said a coronavirus pandemic would trigger global and US recessions in the first half of the year. Still, analysts believe investors can be bold. “The thing about markets is, people are sitting on profits. We have had a good rally, before the crash and even mid-caps have started rallying and investors would want to sell profits. Nobody knows what the real damage is and if it will be a one-quarter issue. Still, for investors with long-term plans, need not panic and should buy more,” said Prasanna.

Wealth creation  

  •  For a value investor with a long-term view, this is the right time to load good companies
  •  One may want to avoid those firms with super high exposure to China at this point of time
Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Stocks coronavirus Investing during coronavirus Stock market coronavirus
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Telangana, Delhi report first positive cases of coronavirus: Centre
The wind tunnel facility at IISc, where experiments for the Gaganyaan mission are being conducted. (Photo | EPS)
Gaganyaan being flight-tested at IISc’s 61-year-old wind tunnel facility
An empoyee at a petrol bunk fills fuel in a car. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
You may have to pay more for fuel from April 1, here's why!
The wedding card features images of Hindu gods along with ‘Chand Mubarak.’ (Photo | Twitter)
Muslim man in UP prints wedding card with Hindu Gods to promote harmony

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farha from Chand Bagh along with her five children came at GTB hospital looking for her Husband Sonu Dilshad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Kisko Papa kahenge ab ye bacche': Teary-eyed women ask after kids lose fathers in Delhi riots
Chennai: Ripon building in Elliot's beach? A lesson on air pollution through sand art
Gallery
LUKA MODRIC & IVAN RAKITIC: Rakitic has said that his national team-mate Luka Modric should win everything that star striker Lionel Messi cannot. You don't get to hear something like that been said about a Madrid player by a counterpart at Barcelona. Modric and Rakitic were instrumental in Croatia's World Cup wonder run in Russia. Their respective sides will be baying on their experience to orchestrate and organise the game from the middle of the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Friends at country, rivals at clubs: El Clasico to witness faceoff between international teammates
Real Madrid meet Barcelona in a fixture that could decide which way the Spanish league title goes this season. The fixture is considered one of the biggest matches in football and these three youngsters are expected to get their first taste of the mighty
Sunday's Santiago Bernabeu showdown to hand El Clasico debut to these three players
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp