Coronavirus outbreak: How it has impacted the world and what you must do

The World Health Organisation (WHO) recently upped the risk of coronavirus impact on a global scale to a 'very high level', but added that the virus can still be contained as 'it can not spread freely in communities.'



What started in December as an 'unknown virus' in China has now become a global scare. The Covid-19, or coronavirus as it is commonly called, has triggered an epidemic with over 85,000 cases reported officially. More than 50 countries have been affected and nearly 3,000 deaths due to the virus have been confirmed worldwide. Sustained local transmission of the virus has been reported in South Korea, Japan, Italy and Iran, raising fears of a global pandemic.

ABOUT THE VIRUS



COVID-19 is an infectious disease caused by the novel coronavirus, the most recently discovered in the coronavirus family. The 2019 nCoV was first identified in Wuhan, China, in December 2019.

Symptoms

Fever, tiredness, dry cough and difficulty in breathing are among the most common symptoms of the disease, according to the WHO. These symptoms often begin slowly and mildly. Older people and those with underlying medical problems like high blood pressure, heart problems or diabetes are more likely to develop serious illness.



Transmission

Latest studies suggest that the virus that causes COVID-19 is mainly transmitted through contact with respiratory droplets rather than through the air. People catch COVID-19 from people who have already contracted the virus.

Prevention

Wash hands regularly with soap and water or use an alcohol-based rub. Maintain at least 3 feet distance from anybody who is coughing. Seek medical advice if you develop any of the above symptoms. Cover mouth with a cloth while coughing and dispose it soon to prevent the droplets from spreading.



THE ECONOMIC IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS



Coronavirus outbreak could dent the recovery of the Indian economy as it is likely to disrupt the supply chain and add inflationary pressures on companies, according to a report by Dun and Bradstreet. "The outbreak of the virus, through the direct and indirect linkages of trade and commerce and global supply chain, could impact Indian companies," said Arun Singh, chief economist, Dun & Bradstreet India, adding this will add to inflationary pressures in the short term, through the channels of uncertainty and disruption in the supply chain.



It has brought a large part of the world’s second-largest economy China to a standstill owing to lockdowns and its impact on trade and investment has been felt across industries. Worst affected industries include tourism, automotive, steel, electronics and manufacturing in southeast Asia.

The outbreak could possibly lead to a worldwide economic crisis if not contained.

Stocks

A massive selloff in global equities amid fears of the virus caused the Sensex to plummet over 1,100 points wiping off Rs 5 lakh crore investor wealth on February 28, 2020. The Dow Jones index fell nearly 360 points making it the market's worst week since the 2008 financial crisis.

Fears about the widely spreading infection emptied shops, cancelled events, closed amusement parks and hotels in Italy, Japan, Hong Kong, China, Germany and South Korea. A global recession is likely if the coronavirus becomes a pandemic and the odds of that are uncomfortably high with infections surging in Italy and Korea, said Moody's Analytics.



INDIA'S FIGHT AGAINST CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus cases in India



Soon after the coronavirus scare started spreading globally, India reported its first case in Kerala in January. A total of three people were tested positive for the virus in the state. The trio were medical students in Wuhan, the epicentre of the deadly virus, and had been undergoing treatment in quarantine wards ever since they landed in India. The patients recovered under the direct supervision of the Kerala state health department. Kerala had also successfully contained the outbreak of Nipah in 2018 by following the protocol and procedures laid down by the WHO.

How did India prepare?

Large-scale screening of passengers at international airports.

Robust quarantine system in all states especially Kerala.

Repeated messaging and awareness spread by the healthcare sector.

Thermal scanners used on patients tested for coronavirus.

Fresh travel advisory issued

Ever since the first virus infection was reported in the country, the Kerala state health department was on its toes, quarantining people and imposing home quarantine restrictions on those who could present a risk of infecting others. Similar steps were taken by airports across the country. A fresh travel advisory has been issued urging everyone to refrain from travelling to China. Anyone with a history of travel to China since January 15, 2020, could be quarantined. India has also advised citizens to avoid all non-essential travel to Singapore.

More than 30,000 people have been cured of the disease. However, hopes that the epidemic would be over in months and that economic activity would quickly return to normal have been shattered as more and more cases are reported especially from the quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess.

According to WHO's Emergencies Program Director Michael Ryan, the outbreak of coronavirus is 'a reality check for every government on the planet.'



'Wake up, get ready,' he said. 'This virus may be on its way.'



'Wake up, get ready,' he said. 'This virus may be on its way.'