STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

'Forced to suspend most international flights till April-end due to coronavirus outbreak,' says SpiceJet

Major airlines across the world have been curtailing their flight operations drastically as the aviation industry has been hit hard.

Published: 19th March 2020 03:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2020 03:38 PM   |  A+A-

Spice Jet. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: SpiceJet has announced that it was "forced" to suspend the majority of its international flight operations from Saturday till the end of the next month due to the "unprecedented situation" arising over the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Major airlines across the world have been curtailing their flight operations drastically as the aviation industry has been hit hard after many countries, including India, have partially sealed their borders amid the outbreak of the deadly COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019).

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

"In view of the unprecedented situation arising due to COVID-19, SpiceJet is forced to temporarily suspend the majority of its international operations from 21st March till 30th April 2020," a SpiceJet spokesperson stated on Thursday.

"We will resume the suspended flights as soon as the situation normalises." The spokesperson, however, said the airline's Kolkata-Dhaka flight would continue to operate as per schedule.

ALSO READ: IndiGo announces pay cut for senior employees, CEO takes 25 per cent cut

"Our Chennai-Colombo flight will restart from the 25th March 2020, while our Delhi-Dubai and Mumbai-Dubai flights will resume from 16th April 2020," the official added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SpiceJet COVID 19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi. (File| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Nirbhaya case: Central ministers welcome the justice delivered to India’s daughter
Nirbhaya convicts executed: After 7 years of wait, justice delivered to India’s daughter
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp