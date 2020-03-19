STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Reliance Industries initiates work-from-home for staff amid Covid-19 outbreak

Reliance Industries joins a host of Indian companies that have ordered work-from-home to prevent their employees from being infected by the virus.

Published: 19th March 2020 11:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2020 11:48 AM   |  A+A-

A man walks past a Reliance Industries Limited sign board installed on a road divider in Gandhinagar. (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's largest firm Reliance Industries has initiated work-from-home for its staff while keeping open consumer-facing businesses of the hospital, retail stores and telecom with a minimum workforce amid an increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the country.

Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani will hold a meeting almost every third day to take stock of the impact of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak on his employees and business, officials said.

Precautions have been taken at Reliance Corporate Park in Navi Mumbai and its refining and petchem complex in Jamnagar, they said adding that the production unit in Patalganga and the retail outlets are also following standard sanitation and hygiene processes.

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE UPDATES ABOUT CORONAVIRUS

The oil-to-telecom conglomerate initiated a work from the home protocol for its employees across the country and overseas in response to the evolving Covid-19 situation.

This protocol will be effective until March 31. It, however, will maintain minimum strength at the workplace to ensure business continuity.

Reliance Industries (RIL) joins a host of Indian companies that have ordered work-from-home to prevent their employees from being infected by the virus.

ALSO READ: Ford asks 10,000 employees in India to work from home

Reached for comments, RIL spokesperson said: "the company has migrated to an 'Agile Work From Home' protocol that encourages all employees to work from home and to utilise all productivity and digital tools at their disposal to maximise productivity." The staff has been advised to communicate more often among each other than on normal days and to stay connected over Outlook, MS Teams and enterprise platforms as well as the company's other internal platforms.

"However, considering the public requirements in such an unprecedented situation, RIL will continue to provide all essential services to the citizens and will keep open its main retail grocery stores, its telecom connectivity services, the hospital and any other essential services required for public or business continuity," the spokesperson said. For the essential services, RIL would deploy about 10 per cent of its staff on a rotation basis.

The firm is providing health safety training to all its essential staff through frequent advisories and communication, the spokesperson said adding the company will also reimburse app taxi fare for such staff for work-related commute during this period so as to reduce pressure on public transport.

ALSO READ: Volvo Car India asks all employees to work from home amidst Coronavirus

"The company lauds the 'ownership mindset' of employees and, while it understands the need for some staff to be physically present for business-critical functions, it assures them that their safety at the workplace is the company's highest priority and all standards of sanitation and hygiene have been implemented including its entire emergency response infrastructure in a ready state," the spokesperson said.

In an advisory to employees, RIL executive director Hital R Meswani said the work-from-home starts from Wednesday.

"We encourage everyone to work from home. In case the nature of your work is such that it cannot be performed from home then you may be required to come to the office," he wrote.

ALSO READ: Tata Motors asks staff in office-based roles to work from home amid COVID-19 outbreak

"In addition, we will maintain minimum strength at the workplace to ensure business continuity." "We are all in this unprecedented situation together as one Reliance family.

We trust that our values of One Team and Ownership Mindset drive every judgment you make in the best interest of everyone around you," he added.

"Let us support each other, stay calm, and tide over this challenge together." RIL will continue to monitor the situation and evaluate its response mechanisms on a real-time basis.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani Covid-19
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi. (File| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Nirbhaya case: Central ministers welcome the justice delivered to India’s daughter
Nirbhaya convicts executed: After 7 years of wait, justice delivered to India’s daughter
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp