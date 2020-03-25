STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Microsoft will get out of coronavirus crisis 'pretty strong': CEO Satya Nadella

'We feel good about how we are able to meet the demands of work from home kits. On the supply side we are getting back on rails,' Nadella said.

Published: 25th March 2020 03:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2020 03:18 PM   |  A+A-

Microsoft

Microsoft (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW YORK: Asserting that Microsoft is financially strong despite the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, its India-born CEO Satya Nadella has voiced confidence that the company will come out of the crisis "pretty strong".

In an interview to CNBC on Tuesday, Nadella, however, said the big question would be whether the demand holds up in the US and Europe and other developed markets badly hit by the pandemic.

"We feel good about how we are able to meet the demands of work from home kits. On the supply side we are getting back on rails," Nadella said when asked whether Microsoft would be able to deliver later this year certain products, like the new Surface devices and a revamped Xbox gaming console, it had promised before the COVID-19 outbreak.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES

"The question now would be getting the products done and the launch. We are mostly going to focus on quality as well the situation in terms of demand and more importantly safety for the people," he said.

However, the company in a statement last month, said it would not be able to reach its revenue guidance range for the quarter for the division of the business that contains Windows.

Several other companies have followed in taking down guidance. Altogether, though, the company is holding up, Nadella, who is Microsoft's third CEO, said.

"It is a healthy company in terms of financial strength. We have a great balance sheet, we are a very diverse business, we have a mix of annuity, non-annuity, that is also stronger than even the last time we even went into the financial crisis," he said.

ALSO READ: Chennai corporation bans Zomato, Swiggy, allows e-groceries to home deliver

"I feel confident we'll come out of this, frankly, pretty strong," Nadella said. He said the company's cloud infrastructure and services have been holding up under increased demand.

"If this was a previous generation of data centre architectures or software architectures, I don't think we would have been able to deal with this crisis as effectively as we have been able to," he said.

Nadella, who has been working from home since the coronavirus outbreak in the US, said that he shares an office with his daughters and they've been helping him set up his desk.

Previously, he said, "I used to always work from my bed." Microsoft, who was one of the initial companies to advise work from home to its people, said the company would follow public-health guidance in every country where it operates when it comes to bringing employees back to facilities.

ALSO READ: BigBasket, Grofers and other delivery services suspend operations amidst lockdown

He said he supports any sort of fiscal stimulus from the US government.

"I think the government is doing the right thing, which is, they're focused on the employees who are most impacted and the industries that are most impacted, and small businesses," Nadella said.

"Because those are the parts of the economy that are bearing the burden of this quarantine and staying at home," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Microsoft Satya Nadella
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Health workers take a coffee and smoke break in Spain. (Photo| AFP)
Coronavirus: Karnataka, Kerala report fresh cases as India tally crosses 600
Kabul Gurudwara attacked by ISIS; over 20 Sikhs dead
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp