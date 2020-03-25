STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex opens 244 points higher, Nifty above 7,881.90 level

Yesterday, PM Narendra Modi called for a nationwide lockdown for 21 days to combat coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Published: 25th March 2020 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2020 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

BSE, Sensex, NSE

Bombay Stock Exchange (File Photo | EPS/ Debdutta Mitra)

By Online Desk

Equity market indices Sensex and Nifty opened in green on Wednesday's trading session, in tandem with their global peers. BSE index Sensex gained 244.85 points to trade at 26,918.88 and Nifty up 80.85 points to 7,881.90 level, in early trade.

Asian markets jumped on Wednesday, after Wall Street's major surge overnight as US lawmakers inched closer to approving a stimulus bill to respond to the coronavirus crisis.

Yesterday, PM Narendra Modi called for a nationwide lockdown for 21 days to combat coronavirus outbreak in the country.

On Tuesday, Sensex closed 692 points higher to trade at 26,674, and Nifty gained 190 points to 7,801 mark.

Finance  Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday announced a slew of measures providing compliance relief for individuals and businesses, while promising a larger package soon. Among the measures announced are extension of deadline to file income tax returns to June 30, reduction of interest rate to 9 per cent from 18 per cent on delayed tax payments and TDS deposit. This will help ease the burden of compliance for individuals and businesses struggling to meet the March 31 deadline amid a lockdown.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SENSEX BSE NSE Nifty Coronavirus COVID19
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Health workers take a coffee and smoke break in Spain. (Photo| AFP)
Coronavirus: Karnataka, Kerala report fresh cases as India tally crosses 600
Kabul Gurudwara attacked by ISIS; over 20 Sikhs dead
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp