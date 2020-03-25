Sensex opens 244 points higher, Nifty above 7,881.90 level

By Online Desk

Equity market indices Sensex and Nifty opened in green on Wednesday's trading session, in tandem with their global peers. BSE index Sensex gained 244.85 points to trade at 26,918.88 and Nifty up 80.85 points to 7,881.90 level, in early trade.

Asian markets jumped on Wednesday, after Wall Street's major surge overnight as US lawmakers inched closer to approving a stimulus bill to respond to the coronavirus crisis.

Yesterday, PM Narendra Modi called for a nationwide lockdown for 21 days to combat coronavirus outbreak in the country.

On Tuesday, Sensex closed 692 points higher to trade at 26,674, and Nifty gained 190 points to 7,801 mark.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday announced a slew of measures providing compliance relief for individuals and businesses, while promising a larger package soon. Among the measures announced are extension of deadline to file income tax returns to June 30, reduction of interest rate to 9 per cent from 18 per cent on delayed tax payments and TDS deposit. This will help ease the burden of compliance for individuals and businesses struggling to meet the March 31 deadline amid a lockdown.