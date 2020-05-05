Petrol price in Delhi hiked by Rs 1.67 per litre, diesel by Rs 7.10

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Petrol and diesel prices see a big hike in the national capital on Tuesday. Delhi government increased Value-Added Tax (VAT) pushing the price of diesel up by Rs 7.10 a litre in Delhi and that of petrol by Rs 1.67 per litre.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal recently said that due to the lockdown government is facing revenue loss.

During the entire period of lockdown, petrol pumps have been put under essential category across the country but sales have fallen due to restrictions in the movement of vehicles.

Delhi's Finance minister Manish Sisodia said that 'tough times need tough solutions.'

Recently the neighboring state of Haryana also hiked tax on auto fuels by Rs 1 per litre on petrol and Rs 1.1 per on diesel. Global crude oil rates have fallen drastically in the last one month, yet states have not cut down fuel prices.