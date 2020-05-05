STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Petrol price in Delhi hiked by Rs 1.67 per litre, diesel by Rs 7.10

Petrol in Delhi now costs Rs 71.26 a litre as against Rs 69.59 previously, oil industry sources said.

Published: 05th May 2020 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2020 12:58 PM   |  A+A-

petrol, diesel, fuel hike, fuel, petrol bunk

Representational image. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Petrol and diesel prices see a big hike in the national capital on Tuesday. Delhi government increased Value-Added Tax (VAT) pushing the price of diesel up by Rs 7.10 a litre in Delhi and that of petrol by Rs 1.67 per litre.  

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal recently said that due to the lockdown government is facing revenue loss.

ALSO READ: After special corona fee, here's how costly alcohol will be in Delhi

During the entire period of lockdown, petrol pumps have been put under essential category across the country but sales have fallen due to restrictions in the movement of vehicles.

Delhi's Finance minister Manish Sisodia said that 'tough times need tough solutions.'

Recently the neighboring state of Haryana also hiked tax on auto fuels by Rs 1 per litre on petrol and Rs 1.1 per on diesel. Global crude oil rates have fallen drastically in the last one month, yet states have not cut down fuel prices.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
petrol price diesel price fuel price Delhi Arvind Kejriwal lockdown
Coronavirus
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu sees biggest daily spike, records 527 new cases in 24 hours
Lockdown Tales: Mumbai man takes to music to cheer COVID-19 patients
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
Lockdown 3.0: Barbers only in orange, green zones, liquor shops allowed everywhere
COVID-19: Italy eases long lockdown after almost 2 months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Australia PM Scott Morrison (Photo | AP)
Australia loses $2.5 billion a week in coronavirus shutdown: PM Scott Morrison
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards: Abhijit Banerjee's Poor Economics 2.0
Gallery
The story of the crackdown on Kashmir last August was difficult to show to the world. Check out those hard-hitting photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer Prize-winning photographers. (Photo | AP)
Life during Kashmir lockdown: Check out the photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer-winning photographers
On day one of lockdown 3.0, hundreds of people thronged to the streets as shops opened, workers were out early, higher vehicular movements and at some places, chaos unfolded due to rush at liquor stores. Here's a sneak peek into the scenes in many metro cities in India. In the picture, a labourer working in the early hours of Monday in Tirupati. (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)
Crowd outside liquor shops, traffic on roads on day one of lockdown easing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp