After special corona fee, here's how costly alcohol will be in Delhi

By Express News Service

New Delhi: After the decision of Delhi Government to impose special corona fee on liquor prices of brands have touched new high.

The new fee will be levied 70% of the maximum retail price which means if a bottle of liquor is Rs 1000, Rs 700 will be the special corona fee amounting to Rs. 1700 in total.

Few of the liquor brands in 750ml category are now priced higher like- Black Dog Centenary is now priced at Rs 2465, Chivas Regal (12YO) is now Rs 4760, Blenders Pride (Rare) is now priced at rupees 1275, McDowells No.1 is now Rs 629, Antiquity Blue Ultra Premium will now be available at Rs 1530, Royal Stag (Premiere) is Rs 765 and 100 Pipers Blend(12YO) is Rs 3400.

In the third phase of lockdown Delhi government allowed the opening of government-run liquor shops. This was done keeping in mind revenue collection for the government.

However, huge rush on the first day forced Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to give out strict warning saying if any more violation of social distancing norms is observed the relaxations will be revoked.