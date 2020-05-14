STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Four Indian firms ink licensing pact with Gilead for COVID-19 drug Remdesivir

The medicine has been issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat COVID-19 patients.

Published: 14th May 2020 01:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2020 01:01 AM   |  A+A-

pills, medicines

Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Four domestic pharma firms -- Cipla, Jubilant Life Sciences, Hetero and Mylan -- have entered into non-exclusive licensing agreements with drug major Gilead Sciences Inc for manufacturing and distribution of Remdesivir, a potential therapy for COVID-19.

The medicine has been issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat COVID-19 patients.

"Gilead has signed non-exclusive voluntary licensing agreements with five generic pharmaceutical manufacturers based in India and Pakistan to further expand the supply of Remdesivir.

"The agreements allow the companies, Cipla Ltd, Ferozsons Laboratories, Hetero Labs Ltd, Jubilant Lifesciences and Mylan, to manufacture Remdesivir for distribution in 127 countries," Gilead said in a statement.

The countries consist of nearly all low-income and lower-middle-income countries, as well as several upper-middle- and high-income countries that face significant obstacles to healthcare access, it added.

"Under the licensing agreements, the companies have a right to receive a technology transfer of the Gilead manufacturing process for Remdesivir to enable them to scale up production more quickly," Gilead said.

The licensees also set their own prices for the generic product they produce, it added.

"The licenses are royalty-free until the World Health Organization declares the end of the public health emergency of international concern regarding COVID-19, or until a pharmaceutical product other than Remdesivir or a vaccine is approved to treat or prevent COVID-19, whichever is earlier," Gilead said.

Commenting on the development, Cipla said the agreement is part of its efforts to enhance global access to life-saving treatments for patients affected by the pandemic.

"As the world is faced with the COVID-19 crisis, it is imperative that we collaborate and fight this virus together. We are pleased to partner with Gilead for this cause and take this treatment to patients across countries after the required regulatory approvals," Cipla MD and Global CEO Umang Vohra said.

Commenting on the partnership, Shyam S Bhartia, Chairman and Hari S Bhartia, Co-Chairman & Managing Director, Jubilant Life Sciences said "we will be monitoring the clinical trials and regulatory approvals very closely and would be ready to launch the drug shortly after the required regulatory approvals".

The company also plans to produce the drug's Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) in-house helping its cost-effectiveness and consistent availability, they added.

In similar vein, Hetero Group of Companies Chairman B Partha Saradhi Reddy said "Hetero has developed this product in India and has already been working with the government, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), and Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for necessary studies and approvals to bring this product to treat COVID-19 patients in India".

Mylan also said that as part of its ongoing efforts to support patients and public health needs during the COVID-19 pandemic, it has entered into a global collaboration with Gilead Sciences to expand access to the investigational antiviral Remdesivir for the potential treatment of COVID-19.

Remdesivir is the tenth medicine licensed to Mylan by Gilead, who signed their first agreement in 2006 for the HIV medicine, tenofovir disoproxil fumarate, Mylan said adding that the company will manufacture Remdesivir in India.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Cipla Jubilant Life Sciences Hetero Mylan Remdesivir Coronavirus COVID-19
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
FM announces free food grains for 2 months for migrants; India's covid cases crosses 78,000 mark
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty
Gallery
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp