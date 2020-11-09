STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Government likely to tighten cybersecurity norms after BigBasket data breach

E-grocer BigBasket has been the most recent to suffer with the data of over two crore users said to have been breached. A hacker is believed to have put this data on sale for around Rs 30 lakh.

Published: 09th November 2020 08:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2020 08:46 PM   |  A+A-

Cyber security, data breach, Big Basket data on dark web

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Concerned with the recent spate of cyber breaches ranging from that on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal website to e-commerce companies, the government is working towards tightening data storage and security norms to avoid any major incident that can put citizens' data at risk.

Separately, a joint Parliamentary panel had last week sought details from digital companies about their protocols to check data breach. 

"We are concerned by the breach of data from e-commerce and other companies. There will of course be follow-up actions in the regulatory space to see to it that customer data is kept safely by companies and financial institutions," said a senior government official.

Recently, e-grocer BigBasket landed in a soup when it accidentally put the data of over two crore users at stake. 

According to US-based cyber intelligence firm Cyble, the leaked data includes sensitive information such as full names, email IDs, password hashes, contact numbers, addresses, and more on the dark web. A hacker has put the data on sale for around Rs 30 lakh.

Confirming the development, BigBasket said that they are evaluating the extent of the breach and authenticity of the claim in consultation with cybersecurity experts.

"We have also lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime Cell in Bengaluru and intend to pursue this vigorously to bring the culprits to book," it said.

Cybersecurity experts say it is nearly impossible to pull down data once available on the dark web. 

"Data security remains one of the last priorities for many e-commerce companies despite the Data Protection Bill, 2019 tabled by the government last year. Worse is that government apps and websites are more vulnerable to cyber breaches," said a senior executive at a leading cybersecurity firm.

According to Nasscom's Data Security Council of India report 2019, India witnessed the second-highest number of cyber attacks in the world between 2016 and 2018.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BigBasket data breach Cyber security in India Data Protection Cyble
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar cast their votes in phase 2 of Bihar polls in Patna on Tuesday. (File Photos | PTI)
Bihar Polls 2020 Early trends show NDA lead
Thick black smoke emanates after major fire in a chemical factory in Bengaluru. (Photo | Express)
Massive fire at chemical factory in Karnataka, no casualties reported
Gallery
This year, Diwali fervor will stream onto your OTT screens rather than come alive on the big screen, owing to the ongoing pandemic.
'Soorarai Pottru' to 'Ludo': Diwali set to light up OTT screen
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp