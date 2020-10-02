Tesla CEO Elon Musk suggests auto major's India entry by 2021

By Online Desk

Tesla chief Elon Musk indicated on Friday that the electric automaker may enter the Indian market by 2021.

"Next year for sure," Musk wrote on Twitter while replying to a post with a photo of a shirt with "India wants Tesla" written. "Thanks for waiting," Musk added. The automobile major's entry may come when when the Centre is focusing on encouraging the use and manufacture of electric vehicles.

The country's automobile sector, is already suffering from a crisis in demand last year, and the COVID-induced lockdown has made matters worse for carmakers who have been approaching the government for help to drive sales.

Earlier in 2019, Musk had indicated about entering the Indian market in 2020, in response to someone on Twitter who had asked "What about India sir?" "Would love to be there this year. If not, definitely next!" he had replied.