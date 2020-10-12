Mumbai power outage: BSE, NSE functioning normally

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE on Monday said said they were functioning normally, amid a major power outage in large parts of Mumbai.

"There is a power failure in south Mumbai. Exchange is working normally. The listing ceremony was concluded successfully for Mazagon Shipbuilders today morning," a BSE spokesperson said.

The NSE too said it is functioning normally.

ALSO READ: Train services disrupted as power failure hits Mumbai, government says electricity to be restored soon

Large parts of the financial capital reported a major power outage on Monday morning due to a technical failure.

In a tweet, Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) said "the electric supply is interrupted due to TATAs incoming electric supply failure".

The electric supply is interrupted due to TATAs incoming electric supply failure.

Inconvenience is regretted. — BEST Electricity (@myBESTElectric) October 12, 2020

Multiple operators, including the state-run BEST, Adani Electricity and Tata Power supply power to the city.