Twitterati back ParleG's decision to refuse advertising on news channels promoting 'toxic content'

ParleG has been gathering support on Twitter after it took a strong stand against promoting 'toxic content' amid the TRP (television rating point) scam unfolding around Republic TV.

The senior category head Krishnarao Buddha of Parle Products, told Mint that the company wasn't going to advertise on news channels that broadcast toxic content.

He said, “We are exploring possibilities wherein other advertisers can come together and sort of put a restraint on their advertising spends on news channels, so that there is some sort of a clear signal to all the news channels, that they better change their content."

People on the social media platform came together to support the choice and named the idea 'genius'.

One user @gmnautiyal01, wrote, "I love #ParleG biscuits will always do. For those who cannot afford basic necessities #ParleG is their meal - I have seen so many people eating this amazing energy source while walking on the streets, under the bridges in Mumbai & so many more -Thank you for keeping hunger away"

One user went to the extent of calling it a 'class/race/sex agnostic biscuit'.

A class/race/sex agnostic biscuit that forms the fondest memory of every child that I know. Its like soul food...#ParleG pic.twitter.com/3jzW419rYU — Tanvi Bhatnagar (@TanviBhatnagar8) October 12, 2020

People on social media mainly thanked the brand for the economical yet tasty offering, while nostalgia ran high with many recalling memories of the biscuit from their childhood.

TRP scam

The move comes amid the backdrop of TRP scam revolving Republic TV.

The Mumbai Police recently said that it had unearthed a racket where Republic TV and at least two more channels were manipulating TRPs.

The police had said at the press conference that they had found that some channels were manipulating the TRPs by paying former employees of Hansa research group which was in contract with BARC to conduct the research.

Meanwhile, after being summoned by the Mumbai Police in connection with the TRP rigging case, Republic Media Network’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Shiva Subramaniyam Sundaram did not present himself to record his statement saying he had moved the Supreme Court and the matter was likely to be listed for hearing by next week.

The Mumbai Police had also asked several officials from advertising agencies to join the probe. Sam Balsara, chairman and managing director of ad agency Madison World and Madison Communications, appeared before the crime branch on Saturday to record his statement.

Mumbai Police has, meanwhile, roped in the Economic Offences Wing (EoW) to probe the financial angle in the scam.

ParleG is one among the multiple brands that have been spooked by the accusations against TV channels that they are faking TRPs.