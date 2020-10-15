STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Ad bodies condemn social media backlash against Tanishq, calls attack 'extremely concerning'

Calling it a baseless and irrelevant attack on creative expression, The Advertising Club India called the attack on the advertisement extremely concerning.

Published: 15th October 2020 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2020 12:12 PM   |  A+A-

Videograb of Tanishq advertisement.

Videograb of Tanishq advertisement.

By Online Desk

After Tanishq recently pulled down a jewellery ad that celebrated an interfaith couple amid trolling on social media websites, advertisement bodies came together to reiterate the fundamental right to expression, and condemned the online "aggression".

Calling it "a baseless and irrelevant attack on creative expression", The Advertising Club India called the attack on the advertisement "extremely concerning". 

The advertisement body added, "The industry allied bodies of IAA and AAAI ... together stand by the team at Tanishq and against such aggression."

Many were not amused by the 45-second ad showing a baby shower thrown for a Hindu bride by her Muslim in-laws. 

A section of people on Twitter called for a boycott of the brand for promoting the interfaith couple through the ad, and trolled Tanishq for its stand which led to the brand first disabling comments and likes/dislikes on its ad on YouTube, and later, withdrawing the video altogether.

The India chapter of the International Advertising Association, also offered support.

In a statement addressing the issue, the body wrote, "The events which led to the recent Tanishq advertisement being pulled back are very unfortunate."

"While we respect the opinion of every individual on subject matters, these should not descend to illegal threats and anti-social behaviour," the statement said.

In a call to action, the ad body appealed the concerned Governments "to take a serious view of such intimidating behaviour and take exemplary action where required."

Attack on Tanishq store?

Meanwhile, A Tanishq jewellery showroom in Gandhidham town of Gujarat's Kutch district put up a note on its door, apologising to Hindus in the district over the brand's controversial TV ad, police said on Wednesday.

Police said some persons had asked the store owner to put the apology note in Gujarati so that more people could understand it and said that the store was not attacked. 

Tanishq spokesperson said in a statement, "We are deeply saddened with the inadvertent stirring of emotions and withdraw this film keeping in mind the hurt sentiments and well being of our employees, partners and store staff."

As #BoycottTanishq trended, the ad also received support for promoting religious harmony, notably from Congress MP Shashi Tharoor who said, "So Hindutva bigots have called for a boycott of Tanishq Jewelry⁩ for highlighting Hindu-Muslim unity through this beautiful ad."

(With inputs from PTI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tanishq Tanishq ad AAAI IAA Interfaith Couple Ad Tanishq Jewellery Ad 
India Matters
On Wednesday evening, people from Gachibowli and other localities started hearing the rumblings (File photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Residents feel ground shake in parts of Hyderabad, scientists say no need to worry
Vivek Oberoi (L) and his wife Priyanka Alva. (Photo| Twitter)
Sandalwood drug case​: Vivek Oberoi's wife Priyanka Alva gets notice
A child competes in a drawing competition on COVID-19 in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
Covid graph sliding, India may have hit first peak
BJP Flags (Representational Photo | PTI)
BJP gets lion’s share of corporate donations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp