STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Vodafone Idea cracks nearly 13 per cent after AGR verdict; Bharti Airtel rises more than 6 per cent

RIL shares also gained 0.43 per cent to close at Rs 2,087.55 apiece after rising 2 per cent to Rs 2,121.75 per unit during the day.

Published: 01st September 2020 07:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2020 07:45 PM   |  A+A-

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shares of Vodafone Idea on Tuesday tumbled nearly 13 per cent, while those of Bharti Airtel rose more than 6 per cent after the Supreme Court granted 10 years to telecom firms for paying the AGR-related dues to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) with certain conditions.

Vodafone Idea shares tanked 12.76 per cent to close at Rs 8.89 apiece on BSE.

During the day, it plummeted 24.53 per cent to Rs 7.69.

The stock went into a tailspin after the order, erasing all its early gains.

Shares of Bharti Airtel, however, jumped 6.38 per cent to settle at Rs 546.75.

ALSO READ: Supreme Court grants telcos 10 years to pay AGR dues, tough road ahead for Vodafone Idea

During the day, it rose by 7.99 per cent to Rs 555.05.

Bharti Airtel was the top gainer in the Sensex pack.

RIL shares also gained 0.43 per cent to close at Rs 2,087.55 apiece after rising 2 per cent to Rs 2,121.75 per unit during the day.

"The Supreme Court verdict is not as beneficial to Vodafone Idea as it is to Bharti Airtel. Vodafone was looking forward for a 20-year-payment cycle which has now reduced to 10 years. Considering the high annual interest, depreciation and amortization cost the annual AGR (Adjusted Gross Revenue) dues could put further strain on the cash flows of the company," said Rusmik Oza, Executive Vice President, Head of Fundamental Research at Kotak Securities.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted 10 years to telecom firms such as Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel and Tata Teleservices for paying the AGR-related dues to the Department of Telecommunications with certain conditions.

The apex court asked telcos to pay 10 per cent of the AGR-related dues by March 31, 2021.

"The SC verdict giving a 10-year time frame for payment of AGR dues with 10 per cent upfront payment can be regarded as reasonably fair. However, the 10-year time frame puts a question mark on the survival of Vodafone. For the stock market the verdict is mixed. Since it is positive for Bharti and RIL these two heavyweight stocks are likely to remain resilient, supporting the markets," V K Vijay Kumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services said.

Failure to pay the instalments of the dues would incur penalty, interest and contempt of court, the bench cautioned the telecom firms.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
AGR Bharti Airtel Vodafone Idea
India Matters
A health worker returns after taking a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. (Photo | AP)
54% Covid-19 cases in India are in the 18-44 years age group: Centre
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing. (Photo | PTI)
One-fifth of Chennai's population exposed to coronavirus, finds sero survey 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
NEP-based curriculum not before 2023, says NCERT director
People wearing protective face masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus wait in a queue to get temperature check and the health code in Beijing, China. (Photo | AP)
Chinese bus research adds to evidence of virus airborne spread

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A boy wearing a mask to prevent COVID-19 infection. (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
The Covid Debate | Masks and physical distancing can help achieve lockdown effect
President Pranab Mukherjee having a view of a rare book signed by Lord George Curzon at therenovated library of Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Pranab Mukherjee: The PM India never had
Gallery
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
Born on December 11, 1935 in the small village of Mirati in West Bengal's Birbhum district, Pranab Mukherjee received early lessons in life from his freedom fighter parents. (Photo | Express archives)
Remembering Pranab da- A glimpse into Congress stalwart's life
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp