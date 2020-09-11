STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

More woes for Modi government? For first time, gross tax revenue is likely to contract

Pre-Covid, the government had set FY21 gross tax collection target at Rs 24 lakh crore, up from the previous year’s Rs 21.63 lakh crore, translating to a 12 per cent growth.

Published: 11th September 2020 11:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2020 12:01 PM   |  A+A-

FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)

By Sunitha Natti
Express News Service

For the first time in decades, gross tax revenue is likely to contract in FY21, if economic projections are anything to go by. Not surprisingly, the sharper the GDP contracts in FY21, the deeper will be the decline in tax collections. Economists who fashioned various scenarios — baseline, pessimistc and optmistic —project the contraction well above five per cent. 

While Ila Patnaik and Rajeswari Sengupta in a paper for the Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research found that in a baseline case, net tax revenue (excluding states share) will contract 14.4 per cent, Anubhuti Sahay, Head, South Asia Economic Research (India), Standard Chartered believes tax revenue will shrink by at least 5.7 per cent.

Pre-Covid, the government had set FY21 gross tax collection target at Rs 24 lakh crore, up from the previous year’s Rs 21.63 lakh crore, translating to a 12 per cent growth assuming a nominal GDP growth of 10 per cent.

Within this, personal income taxes and corporate taxes were to grow by 14 and 12 per cent respectively.  
Patnaik’s paper assumes the reduction in revenue including tax collections and other proceeds will be sharper even without additional spending.

ALSO READ | India's GDP may see double-digit contraction in FY21: Ratings agencies

They expect, in a baseline case, corporate taxes could fall by 17.6 per cent, income taxes 7 per cent and GST 4 per cent.

Custom duties and union excise duties by 20 and 22.2 per cent, respectively. Budget estimates of direct tax revenue for FY21 of Rs 16.3 lakh crore were already ambitious target over the previous year’s revised estimates of Rs 15 lakh crore. Now, both nominal GDP and tax revneue are expected to be lower, they concluded. 

Based on tax revenue trends so far, Sahay assumes a 5.7 per cent contraction in combined gross tax collection. This is equivalent to 3.4 per cent of GDP deviation from the budgeted fiscal deficit and could be larger, but will likely be offset by higher taxes on retail fuel.

“In a worst-case scenario, assuming a 6 per cent contraction in nominal GDP, a 11 per cent decline in tax collection and lower-than-expected non-tax/divestment proceeds, the revenue shortfall could increase to 6 per cent of GDP widening the fiscal deficit,” she added.

Notwithstanding the gradual opening up of the economy barring state-level lockdowns, econmists believe the fall in production, trade and consumption of goods and services will persist due to supply chain bottlenecks and demand compression.

It means, tax collections will decidely fall. In fact, they have been missing estimates for three years in a row. This shortfall led to the government missing its fiscal deficit target, although by a short mile.

TAGS
GDP economic slowdown
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
NEP aims to remove marksheet, prestige pressure for students: PM Modi
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar (Photo | PTI)
I drink cow urine every day for ayurvedic reasons: Akshay Kumar
CM Pema Khandu walking through forested areas so that he could meet his people, a nomadic tribe, in Luguthang village. (Photo | EPS)
With no road, this CM treks 24 km for 11 hours to meet his people
Made in India Electric Motorcycle, KRIDN. (YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | India's fastest electric motorcycle 'KRIDN' to be available in October, 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
NEP aims to remove marksheet and prestige pressure for students: PM Modi
When India had less than 60,000 COVID cases, actual infection was over 100 times bigger: ICMR study
Gallery
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp