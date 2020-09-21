STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Paytm calls out Google for 'arm twisting', highlights G-Pay's similar cashback campaign

The reaction comes after Paytm was de-listed from Google Play Support citing policy violations as result of a cashback campaign.

Published: 21st September 2020 12:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2020 01:06 PM   |  A+A-

Paytm

Digital payment firm Paytm (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

Financial services app Paytm has accused Google of making policies that are over and above the laws of India after it was briefly delisted from the Playstore last week.

"As a startup, we are running law-abiding businesses and building for India. Google and its employees are making policies which are over and above the laws of our country, and are arbitrarily implementing them," it said in a blogpost.

Paytm said Google owns Android which is the operating system on which over 95 per cent of smartphones in India run. Google, as a result, has enormous control over which apps you download through its Playstore policies.

"It also makes billions of dollars in advertising revenues from the Indian startups that make these apps. In many cases like maps, email, payments, shopping and cloud storage, Google also has apps that compete with other apps, including, of course, the apps that are made by Indian startups."

Before sharing their side of story, Paytm said that, "This will be familiar to all Indian internet companies since they face similar arm-twisting and fear of Google’s dominance over India’s digital ecosystem every day."

Paytm said it had launched a campaign where users could collect cricket stickers and scratch cards to earn UPI cashback. The offer was applicable on recharges, utility payments, UPI money transfers and adding money to Paytm wallet.

On September 18, it got an email from Google Play Support informing that the Paytm Android app had been delisted.

This was the first time that Google was sending it a notification regarding its UPI cashback and scratch cards campaign.

"Contrary to accepted practise, we were not given any opportunity to respond to their concerns or put forth our views. We maintain that our cashback campaign was within guidelines, as well as all laws of the land. We did not break any rules and there was no violation. It is not related to gambling in any manner whatsoever," said Paytm.

Explaining furthermore, Paytm cited the example of Google Pay's 'Tez Shots' campaing. "At the beginning of this Cricket Season itself, Google Pay (G-Pay) has started its ‘Tez Shots’ campaign which clearly says, 'Score Runs to earn assured rewards worth up to Rs 1. lakh' ," it said.

Adding more, it said: "Presumably, such cashback campaigns of Google Pay are not in breach of Play Store policies, or maybe they are, but a different set of rules apply to Google’s own apps."

Paytm removed a ‘cashback’ feature from a recently-launched game on the app in order to get relisted on Play Store.

Earlier, Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma lashed out at Google, accusing the tech giant of singling out Paytm for action, when several other apps offering cashback prizes continue to be hosted on Play Store.

“You decide if giving cashback is gambling,” he had tweeted.

(With agencies inputs)

More from Business
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Paytm google playstore Google Pay Paytm ban Tez Shots
India Matters
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)
India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 80 per cent mark
For representational purposes
Pre-filled Return form soon, says GST Network CEO Prakash Kumar
Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh and Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
In a historic first, two women chopper pilots posted on Indian Navy warship
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. (Photo| AP)
Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Emmy Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Schools were reopened for 9-12 standard students under unlock 4.0 guidelines in Vijayawada on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Prasant Madugula)
Unlock 4: Schools and colleges partially reopen in some states after 6 months
Tourists visiting the Taj Mahal after six months in Agra (Photo | AP)
Unlock 4: Taj Mahal, Agra Fort reopen for tourists amid strict COVID 19 safety measures
Gallery
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Bagging seven out of 15 wins, here's why audiences resonate with this comedic show. (From L-R: Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps Emmy 2020's Comedy category with seven big wins, here's what makes this Canadian gem click
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp