RBI keeps policy rate unchanged for 7th time in a row; maintains 'accommodative' stance

Economy recovering from setback of 2nd wave of COVID-19; economic activity to pick up on vaccination, said the central bank Governor Shaktikanta Das.

Published: 06th August 2021 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2021 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday decided to keep the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4 per cent but maintained an accommodative stance as the economy is yet to recover from the impact of the second COVID wave.

This is the seventh time in a row that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) headed by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has maintained the status quo.

ALSO READ: Inflation rise not structural, rate hike to begin from next June, says Report

RBI had last revised its policy rate on May 22, 2020, in an off-policy cycle to perk up demand by cutting the interest rate to a historic low.

MPC decided to maintain status quo, that is keeping the benchmark repurchase (repo) rate at 4 per cent, Das said while announcing the bi-monthly monetary policy review.

Consequently, the reverse repo rate will also continue to earn 3.35 per cent for banks for their deposits kept with RBI.

ALSO READ: Economy recovering at fast pace from recent lows of April, May, says PHDCCI

Das said MPC voted unanimously for keeping the interest rate unchanged and decided to continue with its accommodative stance as long as necessary to support growth and keep inflation within the target.

MPC has been given the mandate to maintain annual inflation at 4 per cent until March 31, 2026, with an upper tolerance of 6 per cent and lower tolerance of 2 per cent.

Observing that economy is slow recovery from brief hiatus, the Governor said, some of the high-frequency indicators reflect recovery.

