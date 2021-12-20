STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Bloodbath on Dalal Street: Sensex ends over 1,100 points lower amid Omicron fears 

Investors lost Rs 11,23,010.78 crore in just two days as the domestic equity market suffered an unabated selloff.

Published: 20th December 2021 01:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2021 05:06 PM   |  A+A-

Sensex, stocks, market, stock market

A broker reacts while watching the stock price changes (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

Benchmark indices ended lower for the second consecutive session fearing a surge in cases of Omicron. The Sensex fell 1189.73 points or 2.09 per cent to end the session at 55,822.01, and the Nifty was down 371.00 points or 2.18% at 16,614.20.

Earlier, the Nifty50 had hit a low of 16,653 points, down 1.8 percent, while the Sensex shed nearly 1,100 points, or 1.8 percent, to 55922.58 as of 1:30 pm, amid unabated selloff.

ALSO READ: Mumbai civic chief appeals to people to avoid Christmas and New Year parties

BPCL, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank and SBI were among the top losers in Nifty while the gainers included Cipla, HUL and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories.

Investors lost Rs 11,23,010.78 crore in just two days as the domestic equity market suffered an unabated selloff.

WATCH |

Earlier in the day, the S&P BSE Sensex tumbled over 1,700 points or over 3 per cent, while the Nifty was down over 535 points. 

ALSO READ: Five more patients with Omicron detected in Karnataka

Initially, both the indices made a gap-down opening due to the rise in Omicron coronavirus cases worldwide. Besides, traders were cautious with continuous net outflow of foreign funds.

The Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have pulled out Rs 17,696 crore from the Indian markets in December so far.

"Our research suggests that the levels of 16,350 may act as support levels in the market," said Gaurav Garg, Head of Research, CapitalVia Global Research.

"If the market is unable to sustain above the level of 16,350, we can expect the market to trade till the lower range of 16,000-16,100."

ALSO WATCH:

According to Chandan Taparia, Vice President, Equity Derivatives and Technical, Broking & Distribution, MOFSL: "Nifty opened gap down and witnessed sharp selling pressure which drooled it down to 16,539 levels."

"Market breadth continues to be deep in favour of the declining counters indicating weakness swept across the street."

(With inputs from IANS)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SENSEX BSE NSE Nifty Omicron COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic
India Matters
A broker reacts while watching the stock price changes (Photo | PTI)
Bloodbath on Dalal Street: Sensex, Nifty take a pounding over Omicron fears
R Yuveraju
Coimbatore youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
TVS Motor Company (Photo | PTI)
TVS Motor partners what3words to offer easy navigation to 2-wheeler users
Why the Opposition can’t figure out Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp