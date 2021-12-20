Five more patients with Omicron detected in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Five more people have tested positive for Omicron variant of SARS CoV2 in Karnataka. With this the tally on Karnataka for Omicron cases is 19.

While three cases are from previously identified two clusters that came up recently in Mangaluru and Udupi the other from Dharwad has no travel history too. Health officials are trying to ascertain if they are contacts of anyone with international or domestic travel history.

Dakshina Kannada had recently reported five cases from two clusters in educational institutions.

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Monday morning said that there are “five cases of Omicron have been confirmed in Karnataka. 54 year old male from Dharwad, 20 year old female from Bhadravathi, Udupi: 82 yr male and 73 yr female and 19 year old female from Mangaluru,” he tweeted.

Health department officials said the 3 cases from Mangaluru and Udupi come from two covid clusters and at present they do not have any covid symptoms.

“The 19-year-old girl who is a college student had tested positive for Covid 19 on December 9 while the other two on December 1,” the officials said.

Meanwhile, 54-year old person from Dharwad has no travel history and is currently under home isolation.

The health department officials said that the swabtests done on patient's primary and secondary contacts have turned to be negative so far.

"The patient is doing fine and stable. He is under home isolation and instructions have been given to the patient and family members in this regard," said an official.

Shivamogga district reported its first case Omicron variant of COVID-19 as 20-year-old nursing student from Bhadravathi tested positive. DHO Dr Rajesh Suragihalli said that she does not have international travel history. However, contact with international traveller is being ascertained

The student has completed two doses of Covishield. She had 218 primary and secondary contacts. Of them 26 have tested positive. The woman went to write a nursing exam at a private nursing college in Shivamogga recently.

All of the Omicron patients were vaccinated with both doses.