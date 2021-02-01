STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Budget: Rs 50,000 crore allocated for Jal Jeevan Mission, Finance Minister announces urban segment

Launched in 2019, the Jal Jeevan Mission, a flagship programme of the Modi government, aims to provide tap water connections to rural households by 2024.

Published: 01st February 2021 07:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2021 08:39 PM   |  A+A-

Water Tap

Representational Photo (File photo| EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A whopping Rs 50,000 crore has been earmarked for the Jal Jeevan Mission in Budget 2021-22, even as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced the scheme's urban segment that aims to provide tap water connections to 2.86 crore households.

In the budget, the Drinking Water and Sanitation Department under the Jal Shakti Ministry has been allocated Rs 60,030 crore while Rs 9,022.57 crore has been earmarked for the Department of Water Resources, the River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation.

ALSO READ| Wisdom over poetic flourish: Sitharaman on the ball with India's 100th budget

The DWS has seen a hike of more than three times in its budget allocation. In 2019-20, the DWS was allocated Rs 18,264.26 crore. It came down marginally to Rs 17,023.50 in 2020-21. In the coming fiscal year, the DWS has been earmarked Rs 60,030 crore.

Launched in 2019, the Jal Jeevan Mission, a flagship programme of the Modi government, aims to provide tap water connections to rural households by 2024. So far, tap water connections have been given to 3.3 crore rural households.

In this budget, Rs 50,000 crore has been earmarked for this scheme. Additionally, Sitharaman announced the urban segment of this scheme. The ambitious urban segment of the mission will be implemented over five years with an outlay of Rs 2,87,000 crore.

CLICK HERE FOR HIGHLIGHTS OF BUDGET 2021

"The Jal Jeevan Mission (urban) will be launched. It aims at universal water supply in all 4,378 Urban Local Bodies with 2.86 crore household tap connections, as well as liquid waste management in 500 AMRUT cities. It will be implemented over 5 years, with an outlay of 2,87,000 crores," Sitharaman said in her budget speech.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Drinking Water department Jal Jeevan Mission Budget 2021 Nirmala Sitharaman Union budget budget
India Matters
(Express Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Union Budget 2021: Low fuel, full throttle
Bold, ambitious budget for a resurgent India
Chandrajit Banerjee Director General, CII
Big spends on infra, healthcare, bold reforms to catalyse growth
Growth-focused and pragmatic decisions to meet key needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Age is just a number for this 105-yr-old Padma Shri Awardee Pappammal
Myanmar's soldiers stand guard at a roadblock manned with an armored vehicle in a road leading to the parliament building Tuesday. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar lawmakers say army guarding their housing after coup
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp