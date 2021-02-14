Amazon launches seller registrations, account management services in Marathi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: E-commerce major Amazon on Sunday said sellers will be able to register on the Amazon.in marketplace and manage their online business in Marathi, a move aimed at enhancing the sellers' experience on the platform.

The development will benefit over 85,000 existing Amazon sellers and lakhs of new sellers from locations including Kolhapur, Nashik, Satara, Aurangabad, Solapur, Nagpur and Jalgaon among many other cities in Maharashtra.

This is a major step towards breaking the language barrier for lakhs of Indian entrepreneurs, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), local shops and retailers and help them benefit from e-commerce, a statement said.

The launch in Marathi is followed by the recently launched seller registrations and account management services in Hindi, Kannada and Tamil, which saw over 50,000 new Amazon sellers sign up on the Amazon.in marketplace in a language of their convenience, it added.

ALSP READ: Amazon seeks to withdraw suit against Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, Raj Thackeray

"Language is a prominent barrier that Indian MSMEs face when they seek to leverage e-commerce to expand their business. As we move to enable more micro, small and medium enterprises to embrace e-commerce, we remain committed to strengthening our vernacular, voice and video powered initiatives," Amazon India Director- MSME and Selling Partner Experience Pranav Bhasin said.

He added that the launch of the vernacular registration and account management experience for sellers in Marathi is in line with the company's aim to digitise 10 million MSMEs by 2025.

In December, Amazon India had said 1.5 lakh new sellers had joined its platform in 2020 and that over 70,000 Indian exporters in its global selling programme have crossed USD 2 billion in cumulative exports.

Also, more than 10 lakh small and mid-size business (SMBs) including sellers, delivery and logistics partners, neighbourhood stores, enterprises, developers, content creators and authors work with the company in the country.