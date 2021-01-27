STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Govt deficit to hit post-reform era high in FY22

The deficit is pegged at 8.5 per cent given the need for higher spending in the budget.

Published: 27th January 2021 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2021 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Fiscal deficit

For representational purpose.

By Sunitha Natti
Express News Service

Fiscal deficit is likely to double this financial year, but that is not the most frightening fact. If forecasts are to be believed, the Centre’s deficit may remain elevated at about 5.5 per cent of GDP next fiscal. And if you consider states’ components, given the need for higher spending, the general government deficit could settle at 8.5 per cent in FY22 — a level last seen prior to the 1991 economic reforms phase. 

Worryingly, the Centre’s FY21 deficit anticipated at 7-7.5 per cent of GDP will also be the highest reported figure in over three decades. The last time the deficit breached the 6.5 per cent mark was during the global financial crisis in FY10. Prior to this, there have been periods of macroeconomic instability invariably been pre-dated by fiscal adventurism.

For instance, the general deficit widened to 8.6 per cent during 1984-85 and breached the 9 per cent threshold in the ensuing years. During the 1990s, it rose sharply to over 10 per cent forcing the government to introduce the FRBM Act in 2000, which was eventually enacted into a law in 2003. 
There was no massive fiscal stimulus in 2020, still, the significant shortfall in total receipts is likely to double the deficit to over 7 per cent of GDP this fiscal from the budgeted 3.5 per cent.

ALSO READ: Budget 2021 likely to see hike in indirect taxes

Additionally, state governments were permitted to raise additional borrowings to tide over the revenue crunch in FY21, implying that the general government deficit could print at 12.2 per cent of GDP — the highest levels recorded in the past several decades.  

But much before the pandemic began aggravating the situation, owing to economic slowdown, the government had already invoked the ‘escape clause’ in FY20 itself. Analysts expect the Finance Minister to present a clear and reasonable glide path for fiscal consolidation next week. As per the revised budget estimates, FY20 deficit touched 3.8 per cent of GDP as against the target of 3.3 per cent. 

Subsequently, it expected the deficit to decline to 3.5 per cent in FY21, and 3.3 per cent in FY22. 
The good news, however, is that the government appears keen on adhering to deficit targets. Moreover, given the lack of receipts and forced higher spending, experts aren’t ruling out a one-off cess/surcharge 
to make up for the revenue loss.

Plus, the 15th Finance Commission’s recommendations on revenue sharing and deficit targets, the borrowing permission to be granted by the government and the extent of improvement that can be realised in states’ own tax revenue, will guide state fiscal trends in FY22.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Budget 2021 Digtial budget Fiscal deficit GDP economy loans
India Matters
IMF's Chief Economist Gita Gopinath (L) and farmers participating in a protest during Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
New agri laws have potential to raise farm income: IMF's Gita Gopinath
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC stays Bombay HC order on child abuse without 'skin-to-skin' contact
Recovered Covid patients may be immune to new virus strains
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Master'.
Actor Vijay's 'Master' will have digital release on January 29, new trailer out!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp