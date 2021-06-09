STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Videocon to give Anil Agarwal's group majority stake in Ravva oilfield

Videocon, a consumer durables company manufacturing air-conditioners to washing machines, was among the first 12 companies pushed into bankruptcy after directions from the RBI in 2017.

Published: 09th June 2021 04:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2021 05:12 PM   |  A+A-

Anil Agarwal

Anil Agarwal (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Billionaire Anil Agarwal's metals-to-oil group on Wednesday said it will make an upfront payment of almost USD 40 million (about Rs 292 crore) for the acquisition of Videocon Industries Ltd, which will help it become the largest shareholder in the Ravva oil and gas fields in KG basin.

The National Company Law Tribunal's Mumbai bench on Tuesday approved the acquisition of bankrupt Videocon Industries by Vedanta group firm Twin Star Technologies, with the lenders set to take a haircut of about 90 per cent.

In a filing to the London Stock Exchange, Agarwal's Volcan Investments Ltd said its wholly-owned Indian subsidiary, Twin Star Technologies India Ltd (TSTIL), had submitted a resolution plan for Videocon Group companies, under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code of India.

"The bid for the Videocon asset consists of an upfront payment of almost USD 40 million, which is less than 10 per cent of the total bid value, and the remaining deferred payments shall begin post completion of 2 years from the acquisition date," it said.

Agarwal made a fortune buying state companies and fixing them up, building a metals and mining powerhouse.

His group acquired state-owned Bharat Aluminium Company Ltd (BALCO) in 2001 and Hindustan Zinc in 2002 and bankrupt assets such as Electrosteel and Ferro Alloys Corporation Limited.

It acquired Sesa Goa in 2007 and VS Dempo in 2010. It acquired Cairn India in 2012. Its 22.5 per cent stake in Ravva oil and gas field came from the Cairn acquisition.

ALSO READ: Anil Agarwal’s Rs 3,000 crore bid for Videocon given approval by NCLT

Ravva field produced 22,000 barrels of oil and oil equivalent gas per day.

"Mr. Anil Agarwal's visionary leadership has successfully turned around various stressed assets in the past. The Videocon acquisition shall be no different and we are really excited to nurture the asset for overall value creation for our employees, customers, and stakeholders," the filing said.

Globally, Volcan's business interest ranges from zinc, iron ore, steel, copper, aluminum, power, oil and gas.

"We are excited with this acquisition mainly for Videocon's 25 per cent participating interest in Ravva oil field. This acquisition shall therefore consolidate the overall interest of Volcan Group at 47.5 per cent," it said.

Other shareholders in the fields that lies in shallow waters of Bay of Bengal are ONGC (40 per cent) and Ravva Oil Singapore (12.5 per cent).

"Apart from the oil assets, Videocon Group Companies has a diversified asset base in real estate and electronics segment which shall further bring synergies with our growing electronics and LCD business," it said.

Videocon, a consumer durables company manufacturing air-conditioners to washing machines, was among the first 12 companies pushed into bankruptcy after directions from the Reserve Bank of India in 2017.

It had unpaid loans of Rs 59,451.87 crore as of November 12, 2018, according to bankruptcy case-related disclosures on the company's website.

Of this, Rs 57,443.62 crore due to over three dozen banks and other financial institutions, was admitted for settlement.

Another Rs 25,553 crore claims were made by operational creditors.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anil Agarwal Videocon Industries Ltd Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code of India Volcan investments Videocon acquisition Ravva oilfield
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two men try to push the vehicle as it stopped working due to a waterlogged road during heavy rain, at Kings Circle, in Mumbai, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Day one of Monsoon: Mumbai city inundated due to heavy rains
Dr T Jacob John said, 'There is smoking gun evidence in molecular biology that point to the possibility that it is a lab-manipulated virus.' (File Photo | AP)
Was China ready with vaccine even before pandemic? Top virologist feels so
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp