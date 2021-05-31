STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Bihar extends lockdown till June 8, curbs eased to facilitate business 

Detailed guidelines regarding the extended period of the lockdown will be released later in the day, officials said. Detailed guidelines regarding the extended period of the lockdown will be released

Published: 31st May 2021 01:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2021 01:39 PM   |  A+A-

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: The Bihar government on Monday extended the lockdown by another week, till June 8, but eased some of the restrictions in order to facilitate business activities.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar made the announcement on social media after chairing a meeting of the crisis management group that comprises his cabinet colleagues and top officials.

"In view of the corona outbreak, a decision has been taken to extend the lockdown by a week, till June 8. However, some extra concessions will be made for business activities. People are requested to wear masks and maintain social distancing," Kumar tweeted in Hindi.

Detailed guidelines regarding the extended period of the lockdown will be released later in the day, officials said.

The lockdown was first clamped from May 5 to 15, then extended till May 25 and again up to June 1.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bihar Nitish Kumar Lockdown COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Stick to two-dose protocol for Covishield, no mixing of vaccines anytime now: VK Paul
The dry swab RT-PCR test does not show variance from standard testing method. (Photo | PIB)
CCMB’s dry swab test cheaper, results akin to RT-PCR tests: Scientists
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
Amid hesitancy towards testing, Chennai officials assure home isolation if kids turn Covid +ve
A health worker collects sample for Covid test during lockdown, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Hospitals in Delhi record lowest Covid admissions in nearly two months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (File Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
China reports world's first human case of H10N3 bird flu
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
One month after Mamata's victory, turncoats want to ditch BJP to return to TMC
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp