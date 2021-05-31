STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

German inflation hits highest mark in a decade in May

The May spike was mainly driven by a 10-percent hike in energy prices year-on-year, Destatis said, up from nearly eight percent in April, when inflation grew 2.0 percent year-on-year.

Published: 31st May 2021 08:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2021 08:50 PM   |  A+A-

German Chancellor Angela Merkel removes her mask at the start of a press conference in the Chancellor's Office in Berlin

German Chancellor Angela Merkel removes her mask at the start of a press conference in the Chancellor's Office in Berlin. (File Photo| AP)

By AFP

BERLIN: Germany's annual inflation rate jumped in May to its highest level in a decade, preliminary data showed Monday, driven by surging energy prices and one-off effects linked to the pandemic.

Consumer prices in Europe's top economy rose by 2.5 percent year-on-year, the Destatis statistics agency said, as Germany mounts a recovery from the coronavirus outbreak. The last time that rate was reached was September 2011.

Prices rose by 0.5 percent compared with April.

German inflation has ticked up steadily since the start of the year, partly because of the introduction of a carbon tax and the end of a six-month sales tax cut aimed at mitigating the economic damage from the pandemic.

The May spike was mainly driven by a 10-percent hike in energy prices year-on-year, Destatis said, up from nearly eight percent in April, when inflation grew 2.0 percent year-on-year.

ALSO READ | India's Covid cost: GDP contracts after 40 years, Rs 10 lakh crore haemorrhaged in one year

Food prices were up 1.5 percent while the services sector marked a 2.2-percent hike.

Using the European Central Bank's preferred yardstick, the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), German inflation jumped 2.4 percent year-on-year -- overshooting the ECB's inflation target of "close to, but below" 2.0 percent.

ECB chief Christine Lagarde has repeatedly said that higher inflation in the eurozone lately was mostly the result of "temporary factors" linked to the pandemic and would not prompt the bank to tighten its ultra-loose monetary policy anytime soon.

Analyst Elmar Voelker of LBBW bank said the fresh jump in inflation in May was "not a total surprise" and that the rate could clear the three-percent mark this summer to an extent that consumers feel it.

He said the ECB would nevertheless "continue to point to the temporary nature of many price effects and very moderate core inflation, particularly in the euro area".

"This will clear the way for a clear continued drop in inflation next year," he said. "Prospects for a change in interest rate policy thus remain very distant."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Germany inflation Covid impact on world economy Covid and inflation
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Stick to two-dose protocol for Covishield, no mixing of vaccines anytime now: VK Paul
The dry swab RT-PCR test does not show variance from standard testing method. (Photo | PIB)
CCMB’s dry swab test cheaper, results akin to RT-PCR tests: Scientists
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
Amid hesitancy towards testing, Chennai officials assure home isolation if kids turn Covid +ve
A health worker collects sample for Covid test during lockdown, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Hospitals in Delhi record lowest Covid admissions in nearly two months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (File Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
China reports world's first human case of H10N3 bird flu
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
One month after Mamata's victory, turncoats want to ditch BJP to return to TMC
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp