TCS reports net profit of Rs 9,959 crore in Q4; hires record 35209 employees

Analysts had predicted that the company's net profit would be around Rs 10,000 crore.

Published: 11th April 2022 06:17 PM

TCS MD and CEO Rajesh Gopinathan

Tata Consultancy Services MD and CEO Rajesh Gopinathan. (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday reported a 7.29% increase in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2022, at Rs 9,959 crore.

India's largest software exporter had reported a net profit of Rs 9,282 crore in the same quarter last year. Analysts had predicted that the company's net profit would be around Rs 10,000 crore.

For the full year, the company's net profit stood at Rs 38,449 crore, an 18% increase compared to the last fiscal ended March 31, 2021. The IT major posted Rs 32,562 crore net profit in FY21.

TCS, IIT-Madras team up to launch M.Tech programme in industrial Artificial Intelligence

It closed the fiscal year 2022 with full-year revenue growing 16.8% in rupee terms. The IT company's revenue for the fourth quarter stood at Rs 50,591 crore, and for the full year, the revenue was Rs 1,91,754 crore.

Rajesh Gopinathan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, TCS said, "We are closing FY 22 on a strong note, with mid-teen growth and adding the maximum incremental revenue ever. Increasing participation in our customers' growth and transformation journeys, and an all-time high order book provide a strong and sustainable foundation for continued growth ahead."

It also added 35,209 employees, the highest ever in a quarter. It proposed a final dividend of Rs 22 per share. However, it too saw attrition continue to climb, reaching 17.4%.

Shares of the company on Monday closed at Rs 3,696.40.

