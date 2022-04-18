STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Shares in Chinese pharma firm tank as Covid medicine gets questioned

In 2020, Beijing approved the remedy -- initially developed for SARS and made up of ingredients like honeysuckle and apricot seeds -- as a coronavirus treatment.

Published: 18th April 2022 07:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2022 07:30 PM   |  A+A-

Deliverymen wearing protective suits carry bags of food at the gate of a residential community in Shanghai, China, Monday, April 11, 2022(Photo | AP)

Deliverymen wearing protective suits carry bags of food at the gate of a residential community in Shanghai, China, Monday, April 11, 2022(Photo | AP)

By AFP

BEIJING: Shares in one of China's largest traditional medicine producers plunged on Monday after reports questioned the efficacy of pills approved by the government as a coronavirus treatment.

Shanghai authorities have joined their Hong Kong counterparts in handing out 'Lianhua Qingwen' -- a herbal remedy marketed for fever and sore throats -- as the cities battle their worst Covid-19 outbreaks since the pandemic's start.

But on Sunday, popular Chinese health platform Dingxiang Yisheng said the capsules, made by Shijiazhuang Yiling Pharmaceutical, could not prevent cases of the virus, in a report then picked up by state media.

Monday's share dump sent them falling to 32.39 yuan ($5) with the stocks hitting the daily limit of 10 percent on the Shenzhen exchange.

ALSO READ | Centre comes down heavily on Kerala for reporting Covid data after gap of five days

Last week, Wang Sicong, an influencer and son of one of China's wealthiest scions, ignited a debate about the drug on Weibo when he reposted a social media video questioning whether the World Health Organization had ever recommended it for use against Covid-19.

The United States and other countries have warned there is no evidence the medicine works to prevent or cure coronavirus, even as it has increasingly been promoted by government authorities in China and Hong Kong.

The US Food and Drug Administration has said it has not approved Lianhua Qingwen, and that coronavirus-related claims about it were "not supported by competent and reliable scientific evidence".

In 2020, Beijing approved the remedy -- initially developed for SARS and made up of ingredients like honeysuckle and apricot seeds -- as a coronavirus treatment.

In financial centres Hong Kong and Shanghai, which are struggling to quash fast-spreading Omicron-fuelled surges, boxes of Lianhua Qingwen tablets have been included in government care packages.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam even claimed last month that traditional Chinese medicine may be more effective than Western medicine at preventing Covid and accelerating recovery.

Shanghai, China's largest city, has been locked down since March as cases have topped 25,000 a day -- low compared with parts of the world now living with the virus, but virtually unheard of under China's "zero-Covid" strategy.

At the peak of its Omicron-driven outbreak last month, Hong Kong was recording one of the world's highest mortality rates from the virus.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid Lianhua Qingwen Shijiazhuang Yiling Pharmaceutical
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Madhya Pradesh Ram Navami violence: First victim is a Muslim youth brutally murdered by miscreants
Owing to the backlog by Kerala, which reported 940 cases on Monday, the country’s Covid tally went up to 2,183 cases in the last 24 hours (File Photo | Udayshankar S, EPS) 
Centre comes down heavily on Kerala for reporting Covid data after gap of five days
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur farmers' killing: SC cancels bail granted to Ashish Mishra
An inside view of Nazri Bagh, or the King Kothi Palace, as seen on Sunday | RVK Rao
Demolition threat looms large over abode of the last Nizam 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp