Wipro reports 4% increase in Q4 net profit at Rs 3,087 crore, claims industry-leading growth

Thierry Delaporte, CEO and Managing Director, Wipro said, "We have had an outstanding year, finishing with $10.4 billion in revenues, and an industry-leading growth of 27% year on year."

Published: 29th April 2022 05:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2022 05:24 PM   |  A+A-

Azim Premji: Wipro chairman Azim Premji has donated 132 million US dollar. (File Photo | PTI)

Wipro Group founder-chairman Azim Premji (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: IT major Wipro on Friday posted a 4% rise in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022 at Rs 3,087 crore compared to Rs 2,972 crore in the same quarter last year.

Its revenue from operations for the fourth quarter stood at Rs 20,860 crore, an increase of 28% compared to Rs 16,245 crore in the year-ago period.

For the full year FY22, the company's revenues stood at Rs 79,093 crore compared to Rs 61,943 crore in FY21.

Thierry Delaporte, CEO and Managing Director, Wipro said, "We have had an outstanding year, finishing with $10.4 billion in revenues, and an industry-leading growth of 27% year on year. This is our sixth straight quarter of strong revenue growth at or over 3%."

ALSO READ | Wipro founder Azim Premji praises TRS government's policies, to invest more in Telangana

Jatin Dalal, Chief Financial Officer said, "Our efforts on client mining have resulted in an addition of eight customers in more than $100 million bucket on YoY basis. We delivered operating margins of 17.7% for the year, after significant investments in solutions, capabilities and talent. Net Income for the year was highest ever at $1.6 billion and delivered robust growth in EPS of 17.0% YoY."

The IT major expects revenue from its IT Services business to be in the range of $2,748 million to $2,803 million. This translates to a sequential growth of 1% to 3%. The company's operating margin during the quarter stood at 17%, down 60 basis points on a sequential basis.

The interim dividend of Re 1 and Rs 5 declared by the Board at its meetings held on January 14th and March 25th, 2022 shall be considered as the final dividend for the financial year 2021-22, Wipro said.

Shares of the company on Friday closed at Rs 509, down 2.59% from its previous close on the BSE.

