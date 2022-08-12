Home Business

Highway construction slows to 20.43 km/day during Apr-Jul: MoRTH

NHAI and NHIDCL are primarily responsible for the construction of national highways and expressways across the country. The official target has been kept at 12,000 km for the current financial year.

Published: 12th August 2022 04:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2022 04:07 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Photo | Nitin Gadkari @ Twitter)

For representational purposes (Photo | Nitin Gadkari @ Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The pace of national highway construction in the country has slowed to 20.43 km a day during the first four months of the current financial year, according to official data.

While the pace of national highway (NH) construction in the country had touched a record 37 km per day in 2020-21, it had slowed to 28.64 km a day in 2021-22, due to COVID-19 pandemic-related disruptions and a longer-than-usual monsoon in some parts of the country.

"The ministry has constructed 2,493 km of National Highways up to July in 2022-23, as compared to 2,927 km constructed up to July 2021-22," the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) said in its monthly summary for the Cabinet for July 2022.

ALSO READ | Only four states have confirmed they have installed e-devices on highways

According to the ministry data, only 1,975 km of road projects were awarded between April-July in 2022, compared to 2,434 km of road projects awarded in the year-ago period.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) are primarily responsible for the construction of national highways and expressways across the country.

The official target for highway construction has been kept at 12,000 km for the current financial year. The ministry had constructed 10,237 km in 2019-20, 13,327 km in 2020-21 and 10,457 km in 2021-22.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Highway construction Highway MoRTH NHAI NHIDCL
India Matters
Author Salman Rushdie (File Photo | AP)
Salman Rushdie was seated on stage when attacker stormed in to stab him
No toilet for drivers in Southern Railway's 900 locomotives
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Government can’t deny benefits to non-religious: Kerala High Court
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Jammu and Kashmir govt sacks son of Hizbul chief Salahuddin, three others

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp