Shreehas Tambe named MD and CEO of Biocon Biologics

Tambe takes over from Arun Chandavarkar, who will continue to serve as a non-executive, non-independent Director on the Board of Biocon Biologics.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Biocon Biologics Ltd. (BBL), a subsidiary of Biocon Ltd, has appointed Shreehas Tambe as the Managing Director and CEO of the Company from December 5, 2022.

Tambe, who was deputy CEO of Biocon Biologics, will lead BBL towards realizing its goal of being a global biosimilars leader.

Tambe takes over from Arun Chandavarkar, who will continue to serve as a non-executive, non-independent Director on the Board of Biocon Biologics.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, executive chairperson, Biocon and Biocon Biologics, said that she is extremely pleased as Tambe is taking on the responsibility of leading Biocon Biologics at a time when the company is gearing up for global leadership in biosimilars with the closing of the Viatris acquisition.

"His demonstrated track record of business success, deep technical and operational expertise provide him with proven leadership capabilities to assume this role. Shreehas will be aided by a highly experienced Executive Leadership Team in building a futureready, world leading biosimilars player and a well-recognized global brand that is committed to impact global healthcare. I extend my best wishes to him for a successful journey ahead," she said.

While taking over the reins of the company Tambe said that it has been an absolute privilege to have participated in the evolution of Biocon from an enzymes company to a global biopharmaceutical enterprise.

"As a company, we have always pushed boundaries, challenged status quo, and dared to dream - big! The recent acquisition of Viatris' global biosimilars business, is a gamechanging event in our journey. As a fully integrated Biosimilars company this puts us in a unique position to serve patients across the world. Undoubtedly these are exciting times, and together with an exceptional team, I am looking forward to leading Biocon Biologics in the next phase of growth," he said.

