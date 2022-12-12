Home Business

Reliance Jio joins OnePlus to bring 'True 5G' tech ecosystem to India

OnePlus devices with access to the Jio True 5G network include the OnePlus 10 Series, OnePlus 9R, and OnePlus 8 Series as well as the Nord, Nord 2T, Nord 2, Nord CE, Nord CE 2 and Nord CE Lite. 

Published: 12th December 2022 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2022 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

Jio

Reliance Jio (File Photo)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Reliance Jio on Monday collaborated with global technology brand OnePlus to bring in the evolutionary stand-alone 5G technology ecosystem in the country.

As part of the collaboration, all the OnePlus 5G devices will be powered by Jio 'True 5G' technology.

The Jio and OnePlus teams have been actively working together at the backend to make 5G technology more accessible to consumers and continue to expand their 5G technology services across the product portfolio.

"The real power of a 5G smartphone can only be unleashed by a True 5G network like Jio, which is built as a Standalone 5G network, the most advanced network of its kind. Jio True 5G will enable hundreds of new and powerful experiences that can be experienced on a leading device like OnePlus," said Sunil Dutt, President, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd.

OnePlus devices with access to the Jio True 5G network include the latest OnePlus 10 Series, OnePlus 9R, and OnePlus 8 Series as well as the Nord, Nord 2T, Nord 2, Nord CE, Nord CE 2 and Nord CE 2 Lite.

ALSO READ | Reliance Jio tops 4G network speed chart in October: TRAI data

Similarly, the OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9RT will also have access to the Jio True 5G network shortly, said the company.

"With 5G technology, users will enjoy a truly seamless, speedy internet experience, while achieving a lot more from their daily use of smartphones than they could possibly imagine," said Navnit Nakra, OnePlus India CEO and Head of India region.

ALSO READ | Reliance Jio strongest telecom brand in India: TRA 

Consumers can get cashback benefits worth Rs 10,800 which will be provided for eligible OnePlus and Jio 5G users during the OnePlus anniversary sale period from December 13-December 18.

OnePlus led the 5G smartphone market in the affordable premium segment (Rs 30,000-Rs 45,000) as well as Rs 20,000-Rs 30,000 price segment in India.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
 Reliance Jio OnePlus True 5G
India Matters
Bhupendra Patel took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for a second straight term in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Bhupendra Patel takes oath as Chief Minister of Gujarat for second term
Congress leader & former minister Raja Pateria speaking to a gathering. (Photo | Twitter, Shehzad_Ind)
MP: Congress leader calls for 'killing' PM Modi to save Constitution; govt orders FIR
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Ink attack on Maha minister: Police to summon TV journalist again during probe
ustice Dipankar Datta takes oath as Judge of the Supreme Court of India during a ceremony, in New Delhi. (Photo |PTI)
Justice Dipankar Datta sworn in as Supreme Court judge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp