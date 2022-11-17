Home Business

Reliance Jio tops 4G network speed chart in October: TRAI data

In October, the telecom major maintained its leadership in the download segment by recording an average speed of 20.3 megabits per second (mbps).

Published: 17th November 2022 07:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2022 07:55 PM   |  A+A-

Jio

Reliance Jio (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Telecom major Jio topped the 4G network speed chart in terms of both average download and upload, according to data published by sector regulator TRAI.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has dropped BSNL from the 4G speed chart in October as it is yet to roll out 4G services.

In October, the telecom major maintained its leadership in the download segment by recording an average speed of 20.3 megabits per second (mbps).

It was followed by Airtel, which recorded a download speed of 15 mbps and Vodafone Idea (Vi) with 14.5 mbps speed.

ALSO READ | Reliance Jio strongest telecom brand in India: TRA 

Jio's 4G upload speed declined marginally to 6.2 mbps in October from 6.4 mbps in September. However, it continued to maintain its lead in the segment. In September, Jio had pipped Vi to top the upload speed segment.

Jio was followed by Vi which recorded an average upload speed of 4.5 mbps in October and Airtel with an average upload of 2.7 mbps The average speed is computed by Trai based on the data it collects across India with the help of its MySpeed application on a real-time basis.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Reliance Jio Jio 4G TRAI
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Chhattisgarh: Kabaddi player dies after injury during match; 3rd such death since October
Indian human rights activist Gautam Navlakha. (Photo | PTI)
SC to hear plea of Gautam Navlakha, probe agency on Friday in Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case
A fisherman jumps off the fishing boat. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Lankan navy attacks Indian fisherman, arrests 14 others
Union Minister Narayan Rane (File Photo | PTI)
Removal of unauthorised construction begins at Union minister Narayan Rane's Mumbai bungalow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp