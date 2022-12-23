Biocon Biologics recognised for great managers

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Biocon Biologics Ltd (BBL), a subsidiary of Biocon, announced on Thursday said it had been recognised as a company with great managers at the Great Manager Awards (GMA) 2022.

Biocon Biologics is among the top 50 companies of the 175 that participated in featuring on this list.

In the individual category, Jesu Prabhalan from BBL’s Projects Division and Vikas Jawalkar from the Company’s regulatory affairs function won the ‘Great Managers Award’ for 2022.

They were among the 51 managers nominated by BBL for the ‘Top 100 Great Managers’ recognition. This year, over 6,000 managers were nominated by over 175 organizations. Of these, 300 were shortlisted for the interview round and selected for the Top 100 list.

