Rahul Bajaj to be cremated with full state honours today in Pune

Earlier today, the mortal remains of industrialist Rahul Bajaj were brought to his residence and preparations are underway for his last rites.

Published: 13th February 2022 12:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2022 12:48 PM   |  A+A-

Bajaj Group chairman Rahul Bajaj

Bajaj Group chairman Rahul Bajaj (File | PTI)

By ANI

PUNE: The last rites of Industrialist and Padma Bhushan-awardee Rahul Bajaj will be performed in full state honours at Vaikuntha Crematorium in Pune at 4 pm on Sunday evening, who passed away at the age of 83 on Saturday.

The mortal remains of Bajaj have been kept at his residence premises (Bajaj Plant) in Akurdi in Pimpri-Chinchwad city in Pune district so that people can pay their last homage.

Rahul Bajaj: Fearless visionary who spoke truth to power irrespective of party

Earlier today, the mortal remains of industrialist Rahul Bajaj were brought to his residence and preparations are underway for his last rites.

Bajaj breathed his last at Ruby Hall Hospital in Pune at 2:30 pm on Saturday.

Dr Parvez Grant, Chairman, Ruby Hall Clinic said that Rahul Bajaj passed away at Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune at 2:30 pm on Saturday. He was under treatment for cardiac and lung-related problems for the last month.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced that Rahul Bajaj's funeral will be held on Sunday with full state honours.

ALSO READ: Nation mourns demise of Indian industry’s doyen

Born on June 10, 1938, Rahul Bajaj held a Bachelor's degree in economics, a law degree from Mumbai University and an MBA from Harvard.

Bajaj was a former member of the Rajya Sabha. Besides, he had been the chairman of the International Business Council, World Economic Forum.

Bajaj was one of the longest-serving chairmen in corporate India.

He served as president of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) twice. Bajaj served as president of CII from 1979 to 1980 and again from 1999 to 2000.

WATCH:

