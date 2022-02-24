STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Rupee plummets 102 paise to close at 75.63/USD amid Ukraine crisis

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 75.02 against the American dollar but later dropped to a low of 75.75 against the greenback. The local unit finally finished at 75.63.

Published: 24th February 2022 05:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2022 05:41 PM   |  A+A-

Indian currency, rupees, INR, money

Image used for representational purposes only. ( File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee tanked 102 paise to close at 75.63 (provisional) against the US currency on Thursday as riskier assets took a hit after Russia launched military operations against Ukraine.

Forex traders said sustained foreign fund outflows, heavy selling in domestic equities and elevated crude oil prices weighed on investor sentiment.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 75.02 against the American dollar but later dropped to a low of 75.75 against the greenback. The local unit finally finished at 75.63, down 102 paise from the previous close.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.74 per cent higher at 96.90. Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures jumped 8.36 per cent to USD 104.94 per barrel.

ALSO READ | Gold soars Rs 1,656, silver surges Rs 2,350 amid Russia-Ukraine conflict

"Rupee became the worst performing currency among Asian currencies on back of month-end dollar demand from oil importers. Also, safe-haven dollar demand has surged after Russia attacks on Ukraine fuelled sell-off in risk assets," said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

Brent Crude oil prices surged past the USD 100-a-barrel mark amid geopolitical worries which worsened sentiments for rupee.

"Spot USD-INR took support at 74.30, the 200 days simple moving average and now heads for a month high of 75.72," Parmar said.

ALSO READ | Oil at USD 103 per barrel: No fears of supply disruption to India, prices a concer

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share Sensex ended 2702.15 points or 4.72 per cent lower at 54,529.91, while the broader NSE Nifty plunged 815.30 points or 4.78 per cent to 16,247.95. Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers in the capital market on Wednesday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 3,417.16 crore, as per stock exchange data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rupee RUSSIA Ukraine US currency foreign exchange
India Matters
People gather at The Memorial of Victims of Communism to mark the European Day of Remembrance for Victims of Stalinism and Nazism, also known as Black Ribbon Day, in Tallinn, Estonia. (Photo | AP)
Ukraine attack leaves Baltics wondering: Are we next?
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo)
40 per cent may switch jobs in 2021; hybrid mode key
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
WhatsApp group admins not liable for objectionable posts by members: Kerala HC
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Bengaluru woman’s campaign tastes success, Karnataka to focus on maternal mental health

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp