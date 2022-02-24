STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Russia-Ukraine crisis: Indian pharma exporters in wait and watch mode 

An official of Dr Reddy's Laboratories said they are closely monitoring the developments and ensuring the well-being of their staff in that region is the first and foremost priority.

Published: 24th February 2022 04:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2022 04:11 PM   |  A+A-

trade, imports, exports, import, export, trade deficit

Image used for representational purpose. (File photo)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Amid the military offensive by Russia against Ukraine, Indian pharma exporters are in wait and watch mode on dispatching fresh orders to them and some of the CIS countries, industry sources said on Thursday.

India exported over USD 181 million worth of pharmaceutical goods to Ukraine in FY 21, nearly 44 per cent growth over the previous year, while Russia contributed nearly USD 591 million last fiscal with a growth of 6.95 per cent compared to a year before, according to Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India (Pharmexcil), a body under the Department of Commerce.

An official of Dr Reddy's Laboratories said they are closely monitoring the developments and ensuring the well-being of their staff in that region is the first and foremost priority.

ALSO READ | Bitcoin falls below USD 35,000 as Russia-Ukraine war intensifies

"We have had a strong presence in the region for over three decades. Ensuring the well-being of our staff is the first and foremost priority, along with meeting patient needs and business continuity. We have been monitoring developments closely and preparing accordingly, and continue to do so," a spokesperson of the company told PTI.

A senior official of a pharma company based out of the city said they currently have orders on hand to be dispatched to some of the CIS countries following the developments between Russia and Ukraine.

"As of now, there are no restrictions on pharma exports to any of these countries. However, we want to wait for some time to get more clarity on how the situation will turn out. Ultimately our payments from those countries should not be affected as a result of war," the official said on condition of anonymity.

ALSO READ | Stocks slump, rupee slides, gold glitters as Russia-Ukraine conflict shells markets 

When contacted, Udaya Bhaskar, Director General of Pharmexcil said the pharma body has neither received any communication from the Centre on export nor from drugmakers on the state of affairs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Russia Ukraine Crisis India Pharma exports
India Matters
People gather at The Memorial of Victims of Communism to mark the European Day of Remembrance for Victims of Stalinism and Nazism, also known as Black Ribbon Day, in Tallinn, Estonia. (Photo | AP)
Ukraine attack leaves Baltics wondering: Are we next?
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo)
40 per cent may switch jobs in 2021; hybrid mode key
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
WhatsApp group admins not liable for objectionable posts by members: Kerala HC
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Bengaluru woman’s campaign tastes success, Karnataka to focus on maternal mental health

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp