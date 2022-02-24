STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Russia-Ukraine crisis to have impact on trade: Exporters

The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) said they have asked exporters to hold their consignments to the region or goods that take the Black Sea route.

Published: 24th February 2022 05:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2022 05:58 PM   |  A+A-

Exports

Image used for representational purposes only( File photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Russia-Ukraine military conflict will have an implication on the country's trade as it would affect the movement of consignments, payments and oil prices, according to exporters.

The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) said they have asked exporters to hold their consignments to the region or goods that take the Black Sea route.

To Russia, Ukraine and other eastern European countries, goods move from the Suez Canal and the Black Sea, FIEO Director-General Ajay Sahai said. He added that the quantity of impact on trade will depend on the duration of the war.

"This is a major setback to trade as it was recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. Exporters are cautious in dealing with their trade-in in that region. The war will affect both movements of goods, payments and oil prices," Sahai said.

A Mumbai-based exporter Sharad Kumar Saraf said the current crisis will affect the country's exports as the West is imposing sanctions on Russia.

ALSO READ | Russia-Ukraine crisis: Indian pharma exporters in wait and watch mode 

The situation in Ukraine deteriorated after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine, triggering serious concerns over the possibility of a full-scale military confrontation between the two countries.

Following Putin's announcement, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said an "invasion" could be the beginning of a "big war" in Europe. Bilateral trade between India and Russia stood at USD 9.4 billion so far this fiscal, against USD 8.1 billion in 2020-21.

India's main imports from Russia include fuels, mineral oils, pearls, precious or semi-precious stones, nuclear reactors, boilers, machinery and mechanical appliances; electrical machinery and equipment and fertilisers. While major export items from India to Russia include pharmaceutical products, electrical machinery and equipment, organic chemicals and vehicles.

India's bilateral trade with Ukraine stood at USD 2.3 billion so far this fiscal, as against USD 2.5 billion in the last fiscal. The main items of Indian import from Ukraine are agriculture products, metallurgical products, plastics and polymers, etc., while pharmaceuticals, machinery, chemicals and food products, etc., are the major Indian exports to Ukraine.

ALSO READ | Rupee plummets 102 paise to close at 75.63/USD amid Ukraine crisis

FIEO Vice-President Khalid Khan said that if the military operations continue for a long time, it will have serious implications for exports to and imports from that region." Oil and gas prices will zoom, there could be payment delays for traders," he said.

Stock markets were awash in red and the Indian currency slumped against the dollar on Thursday amid Russia's attack on Ukraine pushing investors to seek refuge in safe-haven assets.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Russia Ukraine Crisis Exporters Trade FIEO
India Matters
People gather at The Memorial of Victims of Communism to mark the European Day of Remembrance for Victims of Stalinism and Nazism, also known as Black Ribbon Day, in Tallinn, Estonia. (Photo | AP)
Ukraine attack leaves Baltics wondering: Are we next?
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo)
40 per cent may switch jobs in 2021; hybrid mode key
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
WhatsApp group admins not liable for objectionable posts by members: Kerala HC
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Bengaluru woman’s campaign tastes success, Karnataka to focus on maternal mental health

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp