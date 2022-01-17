STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ASDC, Hero MotoCorp join hands for two-wheeler short term training course

Through this programme, ASDC will also enhance its capacity and capabilities in curriculum building, along with faculty training, to meet global standards.

Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Automotive Skills Development Council (ASDC) and Hero MotoCorp on Monday said they have joined hands for a comprehensive two-wheeler short term training course. Utilising the content provided by Hero MotoCorp, ASDC will deliver a variety of learning modules and certifications in automotive servicing, ASDC said in a statement.

Through this programme, ASDC will also enhance its capacity and capabilities in curriculum building, along with faculty training, to meet global standards, it added.

The Two-Wheeler Preventive Maintenance & Repair course has been approved by the apex regulator National Council of Vocational Education & Training (NCVET) in the apprenticeship portal. It has been designed for 63 days of theory and practical at the approved skill development centre and will be followed by 14 days of on-the-job training at authorised two-wheeler service centres.

ASDC President Vinod Agarwal noted that the partnership with Hero MotoCorp will allow the organisation to reach out to the youth, who can be skilled and subsequently gainfully employed in the industry.

"The programme will focus on new sets of skills and knowledge and lead to proficiency upgrading across the entire value chain," Hero MotoCorp Head of Sales and After Sales Naveen Chauhan stated.

