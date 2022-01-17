STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Pralhad Joshi launches new Rehabilitation and Resettlement policy of NLC India Limited

The Minister stressed that, via this policy the compensation to the affected villagers will be based on a fair and transparent process.

Published: 17th January 2022 04:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2022 04:58 PM   |  A+A-

Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi

Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday launched a new rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R) policy of NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) and stressed that compensation to the affected villagers will be based on the fair and transparent process.  The minister said the new policy has provisions for enhanced amenities to the project-affected families.

The minister, who virtually launched the new R&R policy applicable to the landowners of the NLCIL mines area, lauded the efforts of the PSU and the Tamil Nadu government in framing a flexible rehabilitation policy with multiple options available to the affected people.

The minister said NLC India Ltd, a Navratna public sector enterprise under the Union Ministry of Coal, has been playing a pivotal role in ensuring the country's energy security during the past six decades of performance.

Addressing the function virtually, Minister of State for Coal, Mines and Railways Raosaheb Patil Danve said that besides benefitting the villagers, the policy will lead to a further rise in energy production by NLCIL.

ALSO READ | India’s coal output goes up by 6.74 per cent in December

As a socially responsible corporate, NLC initiates proactive steps to address the welfare of all stakeholders, especially the project-affected people, through the rehabilitation and resettlement initiatives, CSR schemes and welfare measures like skill development, water resource augmentation and various other measures.

NLCIL had commenced its operations in Tamil Nadu in 1956 in lignite mining and lignite-based power generation. Over a period of over six decades, the company has diversified into coal-based power generation, renewable power primarily solar and coal mining.

In this process, the company has made a pan-India presence with 50.60-MTPA mining and 6,061-megawatt (MW) power generating capacity.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pralhad Joshi Coal Minister NLC India Public sector enterprise
India Matters
Doctors in PPE suits tend to patients at a Covid Care Centre in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India records 2,58,089 new Covid-19 cases, 385 deaths; positivity rate 19.65 per cent
A teenager receives her first dose of vaccine for COVID-19 at a college in Mumbai, India, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Omicron a 'deviant' from pandemic progression script: Virologist Jacob ohn
Omicron variant: Hospitalisation under 4 per cent, finds latest study
Image of a women SHG used for representational purpose only (File | Express)
With men jobless, rural women in Bengal turn bread winners

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp