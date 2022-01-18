STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

More states invite Tesla CEO Elon Musk to set up biz

As many as four states have invited Tesla to set up its manufacturing unit even as its entry in the Indian market has been delayed by years.

Published: 18th January 2022 11:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2022 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

Tesla CEO Elon Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As many as four states have invited Tesla to set up its manufacturing unit even as its entry in the Indian market has been delayed by years.

These invitations poured in after Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that the automaker has been trying to work through ‘some challenges’ with the Indian government. 

Soon after Telangana minister KT Rama Rao expressed his state’s willingness to partner with Tesla on Friday, West Bengal minister Md Ghulam Rabbani, NCP minister Jayant Patil and Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu took on twitter to invite the American electric carmaker in their respective states during the weekend.

While Patil tweeted, “We will provide you all the necessary help from Maharashtra for you to get established in India. We invite you to establish your manufacturing plant in Maharashtra,” Sidhu said, “I invite Elon Musk, Punjab Model will create Ludhiana as hub for Electric Vehicles & Battery industry with time bound single window clearance for investment that brings new technology to Punjab, create green jobs, walking path of environment preservation & sustainable development.”

It has been around two years since Tesla had said that it would be setting a manufacturing unit in India. It also made some top level hiring and set up a subsidiary in Bengaluru. It received approval in India for four models in August 2021 and another three models in Dec 2021.

However, the vehicles are yet to hit Indian roads as the company’s demand for a lower import duty for its EVs remains a contentious point.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Elon Musk Tesla
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID wave ebbing in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata?
A health worker collects swab sample for Covid test in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
New Covid cases dip in Karnataka, Bommai rules out lockdown
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Saturday.
17 days into third Covid wave, doctors already stretched
Senior citizens can get a booster shot 39 weeks after their second dose | Express
Dial Chennai Corporation helpline to get Covid booster shots at home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp